Conexus Studio launches Kuala Lumpur Office as a ‘Living Lab’ for Culture, Craft, and Progressive Workplace Design

Where collaborative energy meets creative ambition, the Conexus Studio Kuala Lumpur office becomes a stage for shared ideas.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, April 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning workplace specialist Conexus Studio has unveiled its first permanent Malaysia address, a high-concept work-and-experience gallery in Kuala Lumpur’s Bangsar South district.

The office marks a deliberate departure from conventional workplace models. Conceived as a living portfolio of the firm’s design-and-build capabilities, it invites clients to engage directly with the craftsmanship, spatial strategy, and human-centric principles that define the Conexus approach — moving the conversation from theoretical concepts to lived experience.

The launch comes amid strong regional momentum, with the Singapore-headquartered firm recently ranked 4th in Interior Design magazine’s International Giants 2026 and 189th in the Financial Times High-Growth Companies Asia-Pacific 2026.

Defining the Future of Work

The Kuala Lumpur office is grounded in a broader shift in how workplaces are conceived. As organizations navigate hybrid work, evolving team structures, and rising expectations around employee experience, offices must support a wider spectrum of activities — while enabling connection, identity, and performance.

In this context, the workplace is no longer static — it must be responsive, intuitive, and experience-driven. The Conexus Studio Kuala Lumpur office is designed as a direct response to these shifts.

Adaptability is embedded throughout the space. Mobile and modular furniture enables rapid reconfiguration, while hybrid-ready rooms support seamless interaction between in-person and remote participants. Fully customizable lighting allows users to adjust intensity and colour temperature to suit different tasks and moods.

To maintain clarity and reduce visual clutter, traditional floor-mounted power outlets have been replaced with mobile energy units. IoT-enabled lockers further support a more fluid, activity-based way of working. Together, these elements create a workplace that adapts to people — not the other way around.

“We approached this office as a blueprint for the kind of agility organizations now need,” said Darius Chin, Country Head, Malaysia. “This is a space that actively demonstrates how design can move beyond function to shape how people connect, collaborate, and perform.”

A Showcase of Technical Artistry

As workplaces become more experience-driven, design is no longer just about how a space looks — it is about how it performs, adapts, and resonates with people over time. Craftsmanship, materiality, and sustainability are therefore not aesthetic choices, but strategic tools that shape quality, longevity, and user experience.

At the Conexus Studio Kuala Lumpur office, this is expressed through precision and technical execution. Curved ceilings integrate stretched membrane lighting to deliver a soft, diffused glow while concealing complex mechanical and electrical systems — achieved through careful coordination and prefabrication.

Material experimentation gives the space its distinct character. Locally sourced terrazzo celebrates Malaysian craftsmanship, while custom features such as the preserved moss landscape and 3D-printed tiles reinterpret nature in sculptural, abstract surfaces. The centrepiece is a handwoven wall installation in the boardroom — crafted by the Conexus Studio team themselves — a testament to the studio's culture of collaboration and belonging. Throughout, the design approach is guided by a single idea: translating cultural narratives into compelling spatial experiences.

“Workplace design is shifting from a place you have to be, to a place you want to be,” says Shereen Lie, Design Director. “This office brings that idea to life — demonstrating what’s possible when design intent is carried through with precision, and how a well-considered environment can meaningfully support connection, collaboration, and everyday work.”

Strengthening Regional Capabilities

The Kuala Lumpur office marks a significant milestone in Conexus Studio’s expansion across Asia Pacific, reinforcing its commitment to advancing workplace design and client experience in the region.

The new location enables the firm to provide localized, hands-on support for its growing portfolio of multinational clients in Malaysia. By integrating the expertise of its Singapore and Bangkok hubs with a dedicated local team, Conexus Studio delivers a seamless regional model for workplace transformation across Southeast Asia.

About Conexus Studio

Founded in 2019, Conexus Studio specializes in the design and build of workplaces that unite communities, aspirations, and capabilities. With offices in Singapore, Bangkok, and Kuala Lumpur, the name Conexus (a portmanteau of “Connect” and “Nexus”) reflects the firm’s mission to create human-centric spaces that foster collaboration.

Recognized as one of the region’s most dynamic firms, Conexus Studio ranked

4th in Interior Design magazine’s International Giants 2026 and is listed in the Financial Times High-Growth Companies Asia-Pacific and The Straits Times Singapore’s Fastest-Growing Companies for 2025 and 2026. The firm has delivered award-winning offices for clients including Korn Ferry, Baker McKenzie, Hitachi, and Doctor Anywhere, with over 40 design awards to date, including Singapore’s SG Mark, Good Design Japan, and the Asia Pacific International Property Awards.

For more information, visit www.conexus.my.

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