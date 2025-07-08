ZIGRAM's AML Brunchboard in Dubai united BFSI & Crypto leaders to discuss AML trends, FATF challenges, and tech-led compliance innovation in the region.

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZIGRAM Hosts “AML Brunchboard” in Dubai, Brings Together Risk and Compliance Leaders from BFSI & Crypto Sectors

Industry leaders discuss regulatory shifts, FATF grey list challenges, and the future of AML in the Middle East.

ZIGRAM, a global RegTech organization focused on Anti-Money Laundering (AML), Financial Crime Compliance (FCC), and emerging risk areas, successfully hosted the inaugural edition of “AML Brunchboard – The Risk and Compliance Roundtable” on May 29, 2025, at The H Hotel, Dubai. The exclusive event brought together senior compliance professionals from the BFSI and Crypto sectors to address regulatory expectations, regional compliance trends, and technology adoption in the fight against financial crime.

The roundtable commenced with a keynote by Rahul Pagare, Co-founder, Director & Head of Middle East Business at ZIGRAM. He introduced ZIGRAM’s proprietary AML RegTech Stack and shared best practices for evaluating AML solution partners in a rapidly evolving regulatory landscape.

The highlight of the event was a thought-provoking panel discussion featuring:

• Sohali Akbar, Head of Compliance, UHY Jame UAE

• Muhammad Rashid, Chief Compliance & Risk Officer, Jingle Pay

• Rajesh Pandey, Director - Legal and Compliance, MLRO, Mudrex

• Manjeet Pandey, Alternate Principal Officer, Mudrex

• Sadiq Ansari, Group Risk & Compliance Officer, Al Ansari Financial Services

The panel addressed key regulatory expectations from authorities like the UAE Central Bank, DFSA, and ESCA, while debating implications of the FATF grey list, and the ongoing need to balance effective risk management with seamless customer experiences.

The event concluded with a live demonstration of ZIGRAM’s Complete AML System, showcasing its integrated capabilities across Name Screening, Transaction Monitoring, and Customer Risk Rating — all designed for modern, scalable, and regulator-aligned AML compliance.

“AML Brunchboard was envisioned as a space where risk professionals could exchange real-world insights and explore innovation in compliance,” said Rahul Pagare. “We’re excited by the energy and dialogue that emerged — a sign that the region is ready for smarter, tech-led risk solutions.”

About ZIGRAM

ZIGRAM is a globally recognized Regulatory Technology (RegTech) organization specializing in Anti-Money Laundering (AML), Financial Crime Compliance (FCC), and emerging risk domains. The company offers proprietary platforms such as the ‘AML RegTech Stack’ and ‘Complete AML System’ as part of its integrated risk application ecosystem, designed to help institutions achieve compliance in a simple, comprehensive, and cost-effective manner.

ZIGRAM’s cloud-native, self-serve, low-friction solutions address over 40+ risk use cases, including AML, fraud, anti-bribery compliance, supply chain, and third-party risks. The company operates a risk data library containing over 3,200 global watchlists, 9 billion+ content items, and coverage of 250 jurisdictions across 45 languages.

With a team of 450 professionals, ZIGRAM supports a global client base across banking, insurance, fintech, credit unions, virtual asset providers, DNFBPs, and consulting firms. Its vision is to build and deliver “RegTech For The World.”

Reach out today to know more about the event or ZIGRAM's AML Solution. Connect on the details below:

Name - Aditya Ravindran

Senior Account Executive, Customer Solutions Group

Email - aditya.ravindran@zigram.tech

Phone – +971 56 971 8871

Nikhil Varandani

Account Executive, Customer Solutions Group

Email – nikhil.varandani@zigram.tech

Contact No - +971 56 970 1101

