SPiCE Middle East Will Make Its Official Debut in Egypt in 2026

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, EGYPT, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SPiCE Middle East announces the expansion of its renowned SPiCE Series, this time to one of today’s most exciting and fast-evolving gaming regions. The unforgettable launch of the inaugural SPiCE Middle East will take place in the stunning city of Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, from May 6 to 8, 2026.What started in 2018 as SPiCE India has since transformed into an influential global series that celebrates opportunity and drives growth in gaming markets around the world. With every new edition, SPiCE creates an exclusive hub for industry leaders to exchange insights, stimulate innovation, and explore new markets. We're excited to set our sights on the thriving MENA region, which offers unparalleled growth opportunities for operators, suppliers, investors, and regulators alike.The Middle East’s gaming market is transforming at a remarkable pace, and SPiCE Middle East arrives at a pivotal moment, poised to support and drive the industry’s next phase of growth. This premier event will uncover new horizons, navigate regulatory evolution, and ignite investment interest – uniting forward-thinkers and decision-makers determined to chart the region’s next chapter.Spice Middle East offers breakthrough insights, exceptional networking opportunities, and some influential figures leading the expertly selected panels. Attendees can expect world-class content and an ideal platform for collaboration and strategic exchange.Early Bird Offer:An exclusive 20% discount is provided on all Sponsorship, Exhibition, and Delegate packages for SPiCE Middle East 2026. Please book the package before 18 July 2025 to qualify for this limited-time offer.It's a unique chance to be part of the inaugural SPiCE Middle East in Sharm El Sheikh, engaging with the industry leaders that drive gaming innovation in the region.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.