Vidac Pharma Holding Strengthens Leadership and Prepares for Accelerated Growth

Appointment of new CTO and planned stock exchange listing mark strategic steps toward the company’s next growth phase

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vidac Pharma Holdings Plc., clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering novel anti-cancer therapies targeting the tumor microenvironment, announced key leadership and structural initiatives to support its continued growth and evolution.

As part of this progression, Vidac Pharma has appointed Dr. Eyal Breitbart, Ph.D., as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Dr. Breitbart brings more than two decades of leadership experience across R&D and operations, including senior roles at VBL Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VBLT). His expertise spans the full drug development lifecycle, from early discovery through to Phase 3 clinical trials, along with deep knowledge of complex production processes. His addition enhances Vidac Pharma’s in-house capabilities and operational maturity.

“Dr. Breitbart combines technical depth with real-world execution in drug development, including late-stage work and manufacturing,” said Dr. Max Herzberg, Executive Chairman & CEO of Vidac Pharma. “He’s also a strong collaborator, which fits well with the Vidac culture.”

In parallel, Vidac Pharma is preparing to pursue a listing on a major German stock exchange and will begin the process of seeking regulatory clearance from BaFin, the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority. This move is intended to expand the company’s access to international capital markets and support its next phase of development.

These steps reflect Vidac Pharma’s commitment to building a robust foundation for scaling its pipeline of proprietary drug candidates that reverse the Warburg effect—restoring cellular metabolism and reshaping the tumor microenvironment to help overcome treatment resistance.

