ASCM’s CHAINge Conference Redefines the Future of Supply Chain Leadership – Next Stop: Columbus, Ohio

CHAINge isn’t a sit-and-listen event - it’s where ideas are debated, solutions built, and impact begins. Attendees engage deeply and leave with strategies they can use right away.” — Abe Eshkenazi, CEO at ASCM, CSCP, CPA, CAE

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Association for Supply Chain Management (ASCM) has reimagined its premier global event, transforming the former CONNECT conference into CHAINge — a bold new experience designed to meet the evolving demands of today’s supply chain professionals.Following a highly successful debut in Brussels, Belgium, CHAINge has quickly become the go-to forum for industry leaders, innovators, and rising professionals to tackle today’s most pressing supply chain challenges — together.“CHAINge is not a sit-and-listen event. It is where ideas are debated, solutions are built and real-world impact begins,” said ASCM CEO Abe Eshkenazi, CSCP, CPA, CAE. “Attendees roll up their sleeves, engage directly with peers and experts and leave with actionable strategies in which they can go back to their companies and implement right away.”From C-suite executives at Fortune 500s to next-generation talent entering the workforce, CHAINge welcomes ASCM members and non-members alike. It’s a uniquely collaborative environment where innovation is sparked by diverse perspectives and grounded in real-time execution.Building on the energy from Brussels, CHAINge North America will take place September 9–10, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. This next chapter promises an even deeper exploration of urgent issues — sustainability, AI integration, process engineering, navigating geopolitical tensions, nearshoring and balancing technology and talent — with cross-industry dialogue that’s both strategic and pragmatic.Attendees can expect an all-star lineup including:⦿ Henrik von Scheel, originator of Industry 4.0⦿ Craig Jones, Chief Supply Chain Officer, On⦿ Tanya Dysli, Chief Supply Chain Officer, IKEA⦿ Barbara Melvin, COO, South Carolina Ports Authority⦿ Lewei Yao, EVP, COSCO Shipping⦿ and more."CHAINge represents the strength of interconnected thinking and the agility required in this new era of global commerce," said Bart De Muynck, CHAINge conference chair. “It’s a space where powerful ideas are not only shared but stress-tested and sharpened in real time.”With unmatched access to top-tier thought leaders, immersive sessions and networking opportunities that spark long-term partnerships, CHAINge is where the future of supply chain is being built.Discounted pricing for early registration for CHAINge North America is available until July 10, 2025. To learn more and secure your seat at the table, visit: CHAINgeEarlyRegistration ________________________________________________________________________________About CHAINge---------------------CHAINge is more than a conference — it is an interactive movement built by the supply chain industry, for the supply chain industry. Powered by ASCM, CHAINge blends innovation, collaboration, and education to help professionals at all levels respond to disruption and lead with impact. Through its global events and year-round programming, CHAINge connects the world’s top minds in supply chain to drive sustainable, resilient, and adaptive operations. Learn more at the CHAINge website About ASCM----------------The Association for Supply Chain Management (ASCM) is the global pacesetter of organizational transformation, talent development and supply chain innovation. As the largest association for supply chain, ASCM members and worldwide alliances fuel innovation and inspire accountability for resilient, dynamic and sustainable operations. ASCM is built on a foundation of world-class APICS education, certification and career resources, which encompasses award winning workforce development, relevant content, groundbreaking industry standards and a diverse community of professionals who are driven to create a better world through supply chain. To learn more, visit the ASCM website

