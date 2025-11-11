Submit Release
ODeX and PIL Go Live in South Africa, Driving Digital Transformation in Ocean Shipping

ODeX and PIL go live in South Africa with eInvoice, ePayments, and eDO modules to digitize shipping processes and cut turnaround times.

South Africa is a key trade hub, and our partnership with PIL delivers powerful digital tools that save time, enhance visibility, and drive efficiency.”
— Liji Nowal, Founder and CEO of ODeX
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ODeX, a leading global digital platform for shipping documentation and payments, has officially launched its services in South Africa in partnership with Pacific International Lines (PIL). This strategic deployment marks another milestone in ODeX’s ongoing mission to digitize and streamline shipping operations across Africa.

With this go-live, customers in South Africa can now access a fully integrated suite of digital modules, including eInvoice, ePayments, eDO (Electronic Delivery Order), and Invoice Request. These features eliminate manual data entry, reduce turnaround times, and minimize the need for in-person visits, allowing businesses to manage invoices, payments, and delivery orders in a unified, secure online environment.

By adopting ODeX, PIL customers gain real-time visibility into their transactions, instant invoice access, and faster payment processing—all while reducing operational bottlenecks and the need for follow-ups. The platform’s automation capabilities are designed to bring convenience, accuracy, and transparency to every step of the shipping documentation process.

“South Africa is a cornerstone of African trade, and we’re proud to partner with PIL to bring our digital shipping solutions to this key market,” said Liji Nowal, CEO at ODeX. “Through this expansion, we’re helping logistics providers and cargo owners move faster, operate more efficiently, and gain greater visibility across their operations.”

This rollout further strengthens ODeX’s footprint across the African continent, where the company continues to drive innovation in trade facilitation and digital logistics infrastructure.

To get started with ODeX, customers can visit www.odexglobal.com to register or log in using their existing credentials.

About ODeX
----------------
ODeX is a pioneering digital platform revolutionizing export-import (EXIM) trade services. The platform automates documentation, payments, and compliance processes for the ocean shipping industry. Currently active in over 23 countries, ODeX connects more than 70,000 organizations across Asia, Africa, and North America, providing seamless collaboration and visibility for stakeholders. For more information, visit www.odexglobal.com

