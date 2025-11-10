C3 Solutions Announces Launch of 2026 State of Yard and Dock Management Survey

C3 Solutions kicks off its 2026 Yard & Dock Survey to uncover how automation and smarter operations are shaping logistics.

Dock and yard management is at a pivotal juncture. This survey will provide invaluable insights to help organizations make informed, strategic decisions.” — Marc Tomkinson, CTO of C3 Solutions

MONTREAL, QUéBEC, CANADA, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- C3 Solutions , a global leader in yard and dock management solutions, today announced the launch of its annual survey for the upcoming "State of Yard and Dock Management 2026" report. Building on insights from the 2025 report, which highlighted critical challenges including labor shortages, manual inefficiencies, and limited real-time visibility, the 2026 edition seeks to explore deeper into challenges facing the industry today in yard and dock management.The 2026 survey focuses specifically on how logistics professionals view the role of automation within their operations. Key survey areas include identifying supply chain segments most in need of automation, critical operational challenges, and confidence levels regarding predictive intelligence.Highlights of the new survey include:------------------------------------------------⦿ Automation Readiness: Pinpointing which areas of the supply chain (warehouse, transport, yard, dock) are most in need of automation.⦿ Technology Landscape: Evaluating current systems such as YMS, TMS, DSS, and ERP tools, and the satisfaction levels driving (or hindering) adoption.⦿ Predictive Capabilities: Measuring how far organizations have integrated predictive intelligence for disruption management, forecasting, and scheduling."The dock and yard management landscape is at a pivotal juncture," said Mark Tomkinson, CTO of C3 Solutions. "We're particularly keen to understand how logistics and supply chain professionals are integrating automation into their operations and how these technologies can mitigate prevalent industry challenges."C3 Solutions invites supply chain and logistics professionals across industries (retail, grocery, manufacturing, post & parcel, and warehousing) to participate in the survey. The results will inform strategic discussions on future industry trends, highlight best practices, and underscore the transformative impact of technology-driven solutions in logistics.Professionals interested in contributing their insights can access the survey here . Results will be analyzed and published in the comprehensive "State of Yard and Dock Management 2026" report, expected to be available in early 2026.For more information on C3 Solutions or to take part in the survey, please visit this link About C3 Solutions-------------------------C3 Solutions is a leading provider of cloud-based yard management and dock scheduling software, dedicated to helping logistics operations around the globe achieve greater efficiency, visibility, and sustainability. With over two decades of expertise, C3 Solutions serves more than 1,200 global sites and supports over 160,000 active users worldwide.For media enquiries, contact:

The State of Dock and Yard Management 2025

