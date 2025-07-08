Minister Dean Macpherson on property handover in Nkandla

During a ceremony on Monday, the Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Honourable Dean Macpherson, and the Premier of KwaZulu-Natal, Honourable Thamsanqa Ntuli, said the Department of Public Works & Infrastructure property, which will be transferred to the Nkandla Local Municipality, would lead to the creation of many jobs in the local community. Nkandla Local municipality Executive Mayor, Nonhlanhla Nzuza, said the municipality intends to use the property, which was previously unused by the Department, to develop commercial activities.

Minister Macpherson said the release of the property to the local municipality is in line with his commitment to use state-owned properties for the public good, instead of allowing them to lie unused and decay. He stated that the era of the Department holding onto properties without utilising them is coming to an end.

“When we entered office roughly a year ago, we committed to ensuring that state-owned property in communities across the country would no longer be a source of neglect, but would be utilised to the benefit of the entire community. The release of the property in Nkandla is in line with this commitment, as previously empty property will now be used to create economic opportunities and jobs for the local community. This follows a similar release of 15 properties in Gauteng and Mpumalanga to be used as Gender-Based Violence shelters,” Minister Macpherson said.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Ntuli said the land will be utilised for the development of commercial infrastructure, with the goal of creating jobs and expanding entrepreneurial opportunities for the local community.

“This initiative underscores the government’s commitment to inclusive development and the revitalisation of rural economies, ensuring lasting economic benefits for the region. I would also like to salute Hon. Dean Macpherson, Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, for his tireless efforts in ensuring that this project becomes a reality. The people of Nkandla will undoubtedly benefit from the development, which will help drive long-term growth and prosperity,” Premier Ntuli said.

