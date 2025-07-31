KwaZulu-Natal Education on processes followed in awarding National School Nutrition Programme tender

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education wishes to clarify the concerns raised on social media platforms and some mainstream media organizations alleging, that there have been irregularities involved in the manner in which the National School Nutrition Programme (NSNP) tender has been processed.

From the outset, it is important, that we place on record the fact that the process has been done in line with all the procurement processes and relevant prescripts. The process undertaken had various stages which included the advertising of the tender after which every eligible South African was at liberty to apply.

It is also very important to indicate that after the advertisement of the bid, all bidders were invited to the compulsory briefing sessions in all the 12 Districts, where all the bidders were taken through the requirements of the bid. All the bids received, amounting to approximately twenty thousand (20 000), were subjected to the same comprehensive evaluation criteria in line with all the Supply Chain Management (SCM) processes. All the bids were subjected to a standard evaluation process as set out in the bid document. It is also important to state categorically that evaluation and adjudication were followed in line with the prescribed procedures.

The Department is currently at a stage where it is dealing with the appeals or objections. An unfortunate situation with regard to this tender is that it attracts thousands of bidders who all have to compete for only 1 756 clusters across the 12 Districts. We note with disappointment that once some bidders are not recommended for the award, they resort to illegitimasing the entire process.

The Department, however, takes solace from the understanding that the current stage, which is the appeals process, bidders will be afforded an opportunity to raise issues.

Whilst, it is within their right, in terms of the law, to raise their grievances after being unsuccessful, it is unfortunate some resort to the circulation of misinformation.

Understandably, this situation has led to the Department receiving written questions from the Minister of Basic Education, Hon. S. Gwarube and the Premier of KwaZulu-Natal, Hon A.T. Ntuli and the Department will respond.

“The Department wants to place on record that it will respond to all the bidders who would have submitted their objections / appeals to the Bid Appeals Tribunal convened under the auspices of the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Treasury,” said KZNDOE’S HOD, Mr Nkosinathi Ngcobo.

