Home Affairs dismisses five more officials for corruption and sexual assault

Home Affairs dismisses five more crooked officials for corruption and sexual assault - bringing total to 38

On Monday, 28 July 2025, the Department of Home Affairs dismissed a further five officials, with immediate effect, for offences ranging from fraud to sexual assault. The total number of officials dismissed between July 2024 and July 2025 now stands at

38. Eight officials have already been convicted and sentenced to prison terms ranging from four to 18 years, while criminal prosecution of another 19 is underway.

These dismissals follow on the crackdown on a passport syndicate in Durban just last month, where two officials and three members of the public were arrested. These results demonstrate the growing success of Home Affairs in dealing with criminal syndicates both inside and outside the Department.

The Minister of Home Affairs, Dr Leon Schreiber, said: “In just 12 months, we have already rid Home Affairs of 38 crooked and delinquent officials. I repeat my warning to anyone involved in corruption: the days of defrauding this Department, or committing acts of sexual harassment or abuse while relying on long drawn-out disciplinary processes, are over.

Minister Schreiber concluded: “I would like to thank the diligent officials, including those involved in accelerating disciplinary processes, who are playing a critical role in our work to clean up Home Affairs. Committed officials like these are the future of Home Affairs, as we continue to work together as #TeamHomeAffairs to clean out the corrupt elements that represent the past.”

