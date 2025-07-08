SHARON APPELBAUM NAMED 2025 WOMAN OF INFLUENCE IN LAW BY SAN DIEGO BUSINESS JOURNAL

Recognized for leadership in high-stakes criminal defense and white-collar matters across California

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Southern California criminal defense law firm Appelbaum Law , P.C. announced today that Founding Attorney Sharon Appelbaum has been named a 2025 Woman of Influence in Law by the San Diego Business Journal. This annual recognition highlights exceptional women attorneys whose leadership, legal acumen, and commitment to their clients and community set them apart. Appelbaum is featured in the Journal’s special Women of Influence in Law edition published today.“Sharon Appelbaum leads a highly specialized criminal defense and white-collar practice, representing clients in complex, high-stakes cases in state and federal court,” writes the San Diego Business Journal. “Known for her strategic approach and relentless advocacy, Sharon excels in crafting tailored defense strategies that incorporate a team of experts, investigators, and consultants uniquely suited to each case.”With two decades of experience navigating government investigations and interfacing with law enforcement, Appelbaum has handled some of the most difficult and novel criminal matters, including allegations of financial wrongdoing, sexual misconduct, and other serious offenses. Her white-collar practice spans money laundering, wire and mail fraud, cybercrime, healthcare fraud, extortion, and mortgage fraud.“Clients come to us when everything is on the line—professionally, personally, and financially,” Appelbaum said. “They trust us to manage not only their legal defense but the reputational and life impacts that follow.”A former Manhattan prosecutor, Appelbaum has earned recognition as a Legal Visionary by the Los Angeles Times, a Top 100 Lawyer by the National Trial Lawyers, and a Fellow of the Litigation Counsel of America. Appelbaum Law continues to focus on pre-arrest intervention, crisis management, and high-profile trial defense, serving clients facing investigations and charges in today’s fast-changing legal and political environment.About Appelbaum Law, P.C.At Appelbaum Law, we provide comprehensive criminal defense and white-collar representation tailored to the unique needs of our clients. Our team brings unparalleled expertise to cases involving financial fraud, regulatory investigations, and serious criminal allegations, delivering strategic and results-driven advocacy. With offices in Los Angeles and San Diego, we are committed to protecting the rights, reputations, and futures of our clients. For more information, please visit AppelbaumLaw.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.