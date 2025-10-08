Author DeAndrea Pete Releases Debut Novel Irehide — A Bold Tale of Love, Resilience, and Reclamation

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DeAndrea Pete, a bold new voice in literature and founder of Mistress-D LLC, announces the release of her powerful debut novel, Irehide. Set in 1968 Detroit, at the crest of America’s Civil Rights era, the book follows an interracial relationship tested by systems, secrets, and societal scrutiny—interrogating identity, agency, and what it costs to love honestly in an unjust world.At just 24, Pete brings an unapologetic, contemporary lens to historical fiction, threading themes of survival, self-reclamation, and generational trauma through a narrative that speaks urgently to the present. Irehide introduces readers to Florence, a young Black woman determined to claim her voice and future, and Ben, a man wrestling with power, expectation, and the price of truth. Their meeting isn’t a fairytale; it’s a reckoning and, perhaps, a beginning.“I wanted to write a story that honors the people who told the truth when it was costly,” says Pete. “Irehide bridges 1968 to right now—because the questions about race, love, safety, and belonging didn’t end with history class.”The title draws from Pete’s framing of “Irehide” as the quiet restraint of generational resentment, carried by Black people to survive in an unequal world, until that restraint is released and reclaimed as power.“For so many families, silence was a survival strategy,” Pete adds. “This book asks what happens when we stop swallowing that silence, when we return to ourselves, name what hurt us, and choose love as a practice, not a fantasy.”In our current climate shaped by polarized discourse, renewed debates about history and curriculum, rising social anxiety, and ongoing conversations about interracial relationships and Black women’s interior lives, Irehide offers cultural relevance and emotional literacy. It invites book clubs, classrooms, and community spaces to engage with themes such as historical memory with modern stakes, Black women’s authorship and agency, love as a form of resistance and intergenerational healing — transforming inherited silence into present-tense power.“This is a needed story for our cultural moment,” says Pete. “Irehide gives readers language for hard conversations about who we were, who we are, and who we want to be together. It’s history you can feel and healing you can practice.”About the AuthorDeAndrea Pete is a writer and founder of Mistress-D LLC, a brand rooted in women’s empowerment, resilience, and unapologetic self-expression. At 24, Pete’s work spans advocacy and storytelling that foregrounds healing, truth-telling, and personal agency. Irehide marks her literary debut.Launch & Availability• Launch Event: Friday, October 10, 2025, San Antonio, TX (evening program with reading, Q&A, and signing)• Availability: Irehide is now available on Amazon.com • Formats: Print (paperback) and digital (Kindle) — availability may vary by regionMedia & Review RequestsFor review copies, interview requests, event details, images, or speaking inquiries, please contact BMRPR.

