DeviQA Achieves 96% Retention Rate Among QA Engineers – Redefining Stability in the Testing Industry

Retention isn’t about perks – it’s about purpose. Our engineers are trusted, challenged, and heard. That translates directly into quality our clients can feel” — Oleg Sadikov, co-founder & CEO of DeviQA

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DeviQA, a global leader in software quality assurance services, has announced a 96% annual retention rate among its QA engineers, far exceeding industry averages and reinforcing its reputation as a company where top-tier talent stays, grows, and delivers long-term client impact.

In a market where QA talent often turns over rapidly due to burnout, misalignment, or lack of growth, DeviQA has built a culture that emphasizes deep technical mastery, career ownership, and meaningful work.

Why it matters for clients:

- Faster onboarding, faster impact. High retention allows DeviQA to assign engineers who already understand your tech stack and business domain – cutting onboarding time by 70% on average.

- Stronger automation ownership. Long-tenured engineers build, maintain, and optimize test automation – eliminating flaky test suites and enabling faster, more stable releases.

- Deeper domain expertise. Teams are staffed from DeviQA’s internal QA guilds (e.g., Fintech, AI, Healthcare), so your engineers already “speak the language” of your product.

- No disruptive replacements. While other vendors churn staff, DeviQA’s stability ensures continuity and eliminates QA-related delivery risks during peak development cycles.

Key initiatives that contributed to this milestone include:

- QA Career Paths with transparent growth levels

- Internal 1:1 Coaching and Peer Review programs

- Continuous learning on AI, automation, and testing at scale

- A “deep work” culture with real focus time and no micromanagement

As the demand for high-performing QA teams grows across industries, DeviQA’s commitment to engineering stability offers clients a strategic advantage – one rooted in people, process, and product quality.

About DeviQA

DeviQA is a leading provider of end-to-end software testing services. With 15+ years of experience, a proprietary AI testing ecosystem, and one of the largest independent QA communities globally, DeviQA supports fast-scaling tech teams with reliable, high-quality QA solutions designed to their domain and stack.



