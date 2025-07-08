Expo 2025 Pavilion 'PASONA NATUREVERSE' Reaches One Million Visitors

A small ceremony was held to celebrate one million visitors to PASONA NATUREVERSE

Themed on the concept of "Thank You, Life", the Pasona Group pavilion broadcasts a vision for a future 'society of well-being'

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, July 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pasona Group Inc. (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; President: Hirotaka Wakamoto) has announced that its PASONA NATUREVERSE pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan welcomed its millionth visitor on Tuesday, July 8, 2025. To commemorate the 1,000,000 visitor milestone, a small ceremony was held at which the millionth guest received a commemorative certificate and a special gift.

Since its founding on February 16, 1976, Pasona Group has expressed commitment to its unwavering corporate philosophy of providing "solutions to society's problems". Guided by this mission, the company has developed a variety of social infrastructure initiatives to create fulfilling workstyles and lifestyles for all people. Now in its 50th year in business, Pasona Group is exhibiting the PASONA NATUREVERSE pavilion at Expo 2025, with the theme of "Thank You, Life", envisioning a future in which technology and nature exist in harmony, and people are interconnected through empathy and compassion.

The PASONA NATUREVERSE pavilion aims to continue sharing its vision of a "Society of Well-being", of physical, mental, and social health, in which all people can lead vibrant, fulfilling lives.

■ Reference: About the "PASONA NATUREVERSE" Pavilion

Concept:

Pasona Group's job is to harness the potential of the individual. We aim to help build a society in which everyone can flourish in good health and vibrance.

“Thank You, Life.”

We want to create a world where life is respected; a world enveloped in gratitude for life, from children to the elderly, among all people across the world. Our society is a part of the natural world, and humanity's continued existence is thanks to nature. However, at some point, we began to take nature for granted. Have we forgotten to be grateful?

Giving thanks to each other, to the rich blessings bestowed upon humanity by nature, and for the fact that we are alive right now. We want to create a new world in which these expressions of thanks resonate and are passed down to the next generation. We hope that many people from all over the world will visit our pavilion and become creators of a future in which reverberates with gratitude, and work together with us to create the "NATUREVERSE" (Nature x Universe). This is the hope of Pasona Group.

■ Main Exhibit Themes

(1) Body: Medical / Food - Creating a healthy body through the latest medical care and food.

(2) Mind: Life Purpose / Compassion - Building a spiritually rich society based on the spirit of compassion, in which everyone can envision their own futures, and which is full of diversity and purpose in life.

(3) Bonds: Work / Mutual Aid - Designing a truly prosperous society in which all people can work vibrantly and live happily, in other words, a "Mutual Society" of mutual assistance.

For details regarding the pavilion: https://www.pasonagroup.co.jp/english/expo/

■ Reference: Pasona Group Inc. Company Overview

Since its founding in 1976, Pasona Group Inc. has promoted diversity under its corporate philosophy of providing “Solutions to Society's Problems” and has continued to create opportunities for each and every individual to play an active role with pride and dreams.

In 2008, the company began the challenge of regional revitalization by attracting human resources to Awaji Island, Hyogo Prefecture. Pasona Group endeavors to create a way of life and work that is enriching both physically and mentally, and to create new industries with dreams, including a health industry that takes advantage of the rich nature, food, and culture of Awaji Island.

Location: PASONA SQUARE Minami-Aoyama 3-1-30 Minato-ku, Tokyo

Foundation: February 16th, 1976

Paid-in capital: 5 billion yen

Business activities: BPO Solutions (contracting), Expert Solutions (temporary staffing),

Career Solutions (employee placement, outplacement),

Global Solutions (overseas HR services),

Life Solutions (childcare & education support, elderly care support),

Regional Revitalization and Tourism Solutions

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.