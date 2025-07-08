MPD Investigating Fatal Shooting of 3-year-old Girl

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the shooting that occurred early Saturday in the 1000 block of 14th Street, Southeast as a homicide.



On Saturday, July 5, 2025, at approximately 3:03 a.m., First District officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 1000 block of 14th Street, Southeast. Officers located a 3-year-old girl suffering a gunshot wound to the upper body. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and transported the girl to an area hospital, where she received treatment for critical injuries.

The preliminary investigation revealed that at least one suspect began discharging a firearm in the block, striking a parked vehicle where the girl was seated alongside family members.

On Monday, July 7, 2025, the victim succumbed to her injuries. The victim has been identified as 3-year-old Honesty Cheadle, of Southeast, DC.

“This is a tragedy for Honesty’s family and our entire city, and I express my deepest condolences to her loved ones as they cope with such an unimaginable loss” said Chief of Police Pamela A. Smith. “Our detectives are working hard, pursuing several leads, and will do everything in their power to find those responsible for this shooting and bring them to justice.”

This case is under investigation by detectives from MPD’s Major Case squad.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25100901