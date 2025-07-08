Media accreditation for Special Official Funeral of former Deputy President David Mabuza

The Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) invites members of the media who wish to cover the special official funeral of the late former Deputy President David Mabuza to apply for accreditation.

Former Deputy President David Mabuza, 64, passed away on Thursday, 03 July 2025.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared a Special Official Funeral, Category 2 for the late former Deputy President.

Members of the media are advised to apply for accreditation using the following registration link: https://mrs.gcis.gov.za, by no later than Wednesday, 09 July 2025 @12h00.

Enquiries regarding the accreditation can be directed to Takalani Mukwevho on 082 227 9308 or Vanessa Mokaila on 072 344 5304.

General Media Enquiries:

William Baloyi

Cell: 083 390 7147



#GovZAUpdates