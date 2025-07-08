ZIGRAM Joins FACE, the RBI-Recognised SRO for India’s FinTech Sector

ZIGRAM joins FACE, the RBI-recognised SRO for FinTechs, reinforcing its commitment to responsible innovation, compliance, and consumer protection.

INDIA, July 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZIGRAM is proud to announce its official membership in the Fintech Association for Consumer Empowerment (FACE)—the Self-Regulatory Organisation for the FinTech sector (SRO-FT), recognised by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

FACE is a leading industry body comprising over 200 FinTech companies, both regulated and unregulated, committed to fostering responsible innovation, consumer protection, and transparency in the digital financial services space. As an SRO-FT, FACE plays a vital role in strengthening the regulatory architecture of India’s FinTech ecosystem by championing best practices and ethical standards.

Through this membership, ZIGRAM joins a growing network of FinTech stakeholders working collectively to drive governance excellence, compliance maturity, and consumer trust across the sector.

“This milestone reaffirms our commitment to responsible innovation and aligns our operations with the highest industry standards,” said Abhishek Bali, CEO & Co-founder, ZIGRAM. As part of FACE, we look forward to contributing to the development of a stronger, safer, and more transparent FinTech environment in India.”

This step further reinforces ZIGRAM’s position as a trusted industry partner, deepening its role in shaping a more structured and resilient regulatory framework for FinTech enterprises.

About ZIGRAM

ZIGRAM is a globally recognized Regulatory Technology (RegTech) organization specializing in Anti-Money Laundering (AML), Financial Crime Compliance (FCC), and emerging risk domains. The company offers proprietary platforms such as the ‘AML RegTech Stack’ and ‘Complete AML System’ as part of its integrated risk application ecosystem, designed to help institutions achieve compliance in a simple, comprehensive, and cost-effective manner.

ZIGRAM’s cloud-native, self-serve, low-friction solutions address over 40+ risk use cases, including AML, fraud, anti-bribery compliance, supply chain, and third-party risks. The company operates a risk data library containing over 3,200 global watchlists, 9 billion+ content items, and coverage of 250 jurisdictions across 45 languages.

With a team of 450 professionals, ZIGRAM supports a global client base across banking, insurance, fintech, credit unions, virtual asset providers, DNFBPs, and consulting firms. Its vision is to build and deliver “RegTech For The World.”

Legal Disclaimer:

