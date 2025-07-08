The Hospitality Hangout Podcast Nominated for Three Categories at the 2025 Podcast Awards

The Hospitality Hangout: Where the Insiders Hang Branded Hospitality Logo

The Hospitality Hangout has been nominated for three categories at the 2025 Podcast Awards: Best Business Podcast, Best Male Hosts, and People's Choice Award.

These nominations feel like recognition not just for us, but for everyone who's part of this incredible industry conversation.” — Michael Schatzberg

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Hospitality Hangout , the industry's go-to podcast for foodservice and hospitality innovation, tech, and behind-the-scenes stories, has been nominated for three major categories at the 2025 Podcast Awards: Best Business Podcast, Best Male Hosts, and the coveted People's Choice Award.Now boasting over 200 episodes and more than 100,000 monthly listeners, The Hospitality Hangout is hosted by Branded Hospitality 's co-founders Michael "Schatzy" Schatzberg and Jimmy Frischling. The podcast has become a must-listen for anyone in or around the food and beverage space—offering a unique mix of unfiltered insights, legendary pop culture references, and power-packed interviews with some of the industry's most influential voices.Each episode features candid conversations with C-suite leaders, operators, and owners from the biggest and best brands in hospitality, including:• Chip Wade, CEO of Union Square Hospitality Group• Jonathan Neman, CEO & Co-Founder of Sweetgreen• Greg Flynn, Founder & CEO of Flynn Restaurant Group• Scott Boatwright, CEO of Chipotle Mexican Grill• Mike Manzo, COO of Jersey Mike's• Mike Smith, CBO of Moe's Southwest GrillFrom billion-dollar brand builders to entrepreneurial operators, guests bring real stories, strategies, and a whole lot of laughs. Whether it's uncovering the tech that powers restaurants, sharing growth lessons, or debating sandwich rankings, the show strikes a perfect balance between fun, entertaining, and informative.The Hospitality Hangout has also been powered by the support of incredible podcast partners and sponsors, including Toast, PepsiCo, Foodbuy, DIRECTV for Business, Olo, and Dinova—each helping amplify the stories and innovations shaping the industry."We're genuinely excited about these nominations," said Michael "Schatzy" Schatzberg, co-host and co-managing partner at Branded Hospitality. "What started as conversations we were already having behind the scenes has grown into something that really connects with the hospitality community. Our listeners have been with us through every episode, every insight, and every debate about the best pizza toppings. These nominations feel like recognition not just for us, but for everyone who's part of this incredible industry conversation."As profiled in Entrepreneur Magazine, the dynamic between Schatzy and Jimmy—affectionately known as The Restaurant Guy and The Finance Guy—keeps things lively, thoughtful, and always industry-forward.Voting is open now through July 31.The hospitality community has always been about supporting each other, and this is our chance to rally behind the podcast that's been amplifying our voices and driving the conversations that matter. Whether you're a restaurant owner, a tech founder, an investor, or just someone who loves great hospitality content, your vote counts.Ready to vote? Here's how:1. Visit www.podcastawards.com 2. Sign up (takes less than 2 minutes)3. Find The Hospitality Hangout under Best Business Podcast, Best Male Hosts, and People's Choice Award4. Cast your votesEvery vote matters – let's show the podcasting world what the hospitality community is all about.About The Hospitality Hangout:The Hospitality Hangout is the go-to podcast for food service and hospitality professionals looking to stay ahead of the curve. Hosted by industry veterans Michael "Schatzy" Schatzberg and Jimmy Frischling, and produced by Branded Hospitality Media this award-winning podcast brings together the biggest players and boldest ideas shaping the industry. From breakthrough technology to restaurant success stories, no topic is off the table. It's where the who's who of hospitality hangs out.Listen: Available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and all major podcast platformsWebsite: www.thehospitalityhangout.com About Branded Hospitality:Branded Hospitality ( www.brandedstrategic.com ) is the leading investment and solutions platform dedicated to the hospitality & foodservice industry. As experienced restaurant operators, hospitality experts, venture capitalists, strategic investors, advisors and corporate matchmakers, we leverage relationships with industry leading restaurant & hospitality operators, software vendors, and corporate enterprises to best create and capture value for our clients and partners.- END -

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.