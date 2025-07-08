Jackson’s Disrupts Amazon Prime Day with Big Deals

Jackson's 5oz 7 count Classic Variety Pack

The Better-for-You Snack Brand Only Made with Avocado Oil Taps into Prime Day Demand with Top-Selling Flavors and Expanding E-Commerce Reach

Shoppers use Prime Day to stock up on brands they trust.” — Stephanie Wysocki

MUSKEGO, WI, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With Amazon Prime Day officially kicking off today (July 8–11), Jackson’s, America's fastest-growing snack brand known for its uncompromising use of avocado oil and real ingredients, the brand is offering its biggest deals to date, including a massive 75% off its Kettle Variety Pack (5oz bag, 7-pack) and 20-25% off the rest of its lineup. These limited-time savings apply to top-selling flavors as Jackson’s continues to grow its Amazon presence, meeting rising demand for better-for-you snacks that are not made with seed oils during the summer shopping surge.With standout varieties like Kettle Cooked Sweet Potato Chips, Kettle Cooked Potato Chips, and Super Veggie Straws in craveable flavors like Carolina BBQ, Farmhouse Ranch, and Sea Salt, Jackson’s has become a go-to for consumers seeking delicious snacks without compromising on ingredients. Made from heirloom sweet potatoes and other real vegetables, and cooked low and slow in avocado oil, all Jackson’s snacks are seed oil free, non-GMO, gluten-free, vegan, and paleo-friendly — making them a standout in the better-for-you category.“Shoppers use Prime Day to stock up on brands they trust,” says VP of Marketing, Stephanie Wysocki. “We’re excited to meet that demand with craveable snacks that are made with better ingredients and always with avocado oil.”This year’s Prime Day campaign reflects Jackson’s growing e-commerce success. The brand’s Amazon storefront has become a key driver of discovery and trial, offering multi-packs, variety bundles, and snackable formats that are ideal for families, health-conscious shoppers, and busy professionals alike.Jackson’s continued Amazon growth has been supported by partners like Space Command , a San Diego–based Amazon agency that helps CPG brands optimize performance through strategic content and advertising.All participating Prime Day products are now available at promotional pricing on Amazon from today, July 8, through July 11, including exclusive bundles and customer favorites.About Jackson'sJackson's is the original crusader of snacks made with premium avocado oil and better ingredients. Since 2013, the brand has led the charge in transforming the snack aisle, beginning with sweet potato chips and expanding into bold new innovations like kettle chips and Super Veggie Straws, all crafted to meet the needs of modern snackers seeking clean, craveable, and inclusive options.Founded in the kitchen of Scott and Megan Reamer in Crested Butte, Colorado, Jackson's was inspired by their son Jackson's health journey and created from a mission to make low-inflammation snacks using real, nutrient-rich ingredients. That mission lives on in every bag, as the company continues to cook each batch "low and slow" in 100% avocado oil for a superior crunch and clean taste. Jackson's proudly manufactures all of its snacks in its state-of-the-art facility in Muskego, Wisconsin, ensuring full control over quality, innovation, and production. Following a $1.25 million investment from Shark Tank's Rohan Oza, Jackson's has grown into a nationally loved brand, stocked in Costco, Walmart, Target, Whole Foods, Sprouts, Kroger, CVS, 7-Eleven, and more. In January 2025, Instacart named Jackson's one of the fastest-growing emerging brands of 2024. Jackson's snacks are also available online in multipacks and variety packs at SnackJacksons.com and Amazon.com.

