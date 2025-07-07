Daily Session Report for Monday, July 07, 2025
PENNSYLVANIA, July 7 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
July 7, 2025
Convened at 12 P.M.
Adjourned at 4:03 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Burgos.
Communications Received
Communications Received From the Senate
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage
Bills Signed by the Speaker
Bills Referred
HR 280 Judiciary
HB 1694 Finance
HB 1695 Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations
HB 1696 Housing And Community Development
HB 1697 Judiciary
HB 1698 Judiciary
HB 1699 Judiciary
HB 1702 Liquor Control
HB 1706 Education
Bills Recommitted
Bills ReReferred
Bills Reported from Committee
|
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
|
From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
|
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
|
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
|
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
|
From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
|
From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
|
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
|
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
|
From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
|
From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
|
From Judiciary Reported as Committed
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
|
A Resolution recognizing the month of September 2025 as "International Underground Railroad Month" in Pennsylvania.
|
199-4
This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until, Tuesday, July 8, 2025 at 11 A.M.
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.