Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,612 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,666 in the last 365 days.

Daily Session Report for Monday, July 07, 2025

PENNSYLVANIA, July 7 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

July 7, 2025

Convened at 12 P.M.

Adjourned at 4:03 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Burgos.

 

Communications Received

 

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

 

Bills Referred

 

HR 280     Judiciary

 

HB 1694   Finance

HB 1695   Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations

HB 1696   Housing And Community Development

HB 1697   Judiciary

HB 1698   Judiciary

HB 1699   Judiciary

HB 1702   Liquor Control

HB 1706   Education

 

Bills Recommitted

 

 

Bills ReReferred

 

 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HB 80

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1093

From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1319

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1358

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1412

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1424

From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1433

From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1505

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1575

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1668

From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1676

From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1697

From Judiciary Reported as Committed

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

HR 275

A Resolution recognizing the month of September 2025 as "International Underground Railroad Month" in Pennsylvania.

199-4

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Tuesday, July 8, 2025  at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Daily Session Report for Monday, July 07, 2025

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more