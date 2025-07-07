Daily Session Report for Monday, July 07, 2025

PENNSYLVANIA, July 7 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

July 7, 2025

Convened at 12 P.M.

Adjourned at 4:03 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Burgos.

Communications Received

Communications Received From the Senate

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

Bills Signed by the Speaker

Bills Referred

HR 280 Judiciary

HB 1694 Finance

HB 1695 Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations

HB 1696 Housing And Community Development

HB 1697 Judiciary

HB 1698 Judiciary

HB 1699 Judiciary

HB 1702 Liquor Control

HB 1706 Education

Bills Recommitted

Bills ReReferred

Bills Reported from Committee

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

House Resolutions Adopted

HR 275 A Resolution recognizing the month of September 2025 as "International Underground Railroad Month" in Pennsylvania. 199-4

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Tuesday, July 8, 2025 at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.