Daily Session Report for Wednesday, October 01, 2025

PENNSYLVANIA, October 1 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

October 1, 2025

Convened at 9:30 A.M.

Adjourned at 11:45 A.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Bellmon.

 

Communications Received

 

The Chair is in receipt of the following report:

 

·         An annual report as required by the Radiation Protection Act, from The Pennsylvania Department of

Environmental Protection regarding the Bureau of Radiation Protection’s 2024 Environmental Radiation

in Pennsylvania Annual Report

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

 

Bills Referred

 

HR 332     To Calendar Under Rule 53

 

HB 1908   Judiciary

HB 1909   Judiciary

 

Bills Recommitted

 

 

Bills ReReferred

 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HB 78

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 102

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 722

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 997

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1176

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1331

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended

HB 1608

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1704

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1866

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

HR 290

A Resolution recognizing the month of September 2025 as "National Recovery Month" in Pennsylvania.         

200-3

HR 299

A Resolution recognizing October 3, 2025, as "Kids Music Day" in Pennsylvania.         

200-3

HR 321

A Resolution designating October 3, 2025, as "Sharon Cullen Day" in Pennsylvania.         

199-4

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Monday, October 6, 2025 at 12 NOON

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

