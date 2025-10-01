Daily Session Report for Wednesday, October 01, 2025
PENNSYLVANIA, October 1 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
October 1, 2025
Convened at 9:30 A.M.
Adjourned at 11:45 A.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Bellmon.
Communications Received
The Chair is in receipt of the following report:
· An annual report as required by the Radiation Protection Act, from The Pennsylvania Department of
Environmental Protection regarding the Bureau of Radiation Protection’s 2024 Environmental Radiation
in Pennsylvania Annual Report
Communications Received From the Senate
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage
Bills Signed by the Speaker
Bills Referred
HR 332 To Calendar Under Rule 53
HB 1908 Judiciary
HB 1909 Judiciary
Bills Recommitted
Bills ReReferred
Bills Reported from Committee
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
|
A Resolution recognizing the month of September 2025 as "National Recovery Month" in Pennsylvania.
|
200-3
|
A Resolution recognizing October 3, 2025, as "Kids Music Day" in Pennsylvania.
|
200-3
|
A Resolution designating October 3, 2025, as "Sharon Cullen Day" in Pennsylvania.
|
199-4
This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until, Monday, October 6, 2025 at 12 NOON
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.
