MPD Arrests Northwest Burglary Suspects

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of two suspects involved in a burglary in Northwest.

On Wednesday, July 2, 2025, at approximately 7:00 p.m., Third District officers responded to the 1700 block of 7th Street, Northwest, for a report of a burglary. The suspects had unlawfully entered an apartment building, stole packages, and fled the scene.

On Friday, July 4, 2025, during their routine patrol, third district officers observed the suspect during a second sighting. 23-year-old Ranehja Johnson of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Burglary Two.

On Sunday, July 6, 2025, during their routine patrol, third district officers located an individual matching the suspects’ description. As a result of the investigation, 31-year-old Markel Hall of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Burglary Two.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25099892

