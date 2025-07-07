MPD Arrests Suspect in an Assault in Northwest

The Metropolitan Police Department announces an arrest has been made of a man who threatened another with a knife on Wisconsin Avenue.

On Thursday, July 3, 2025, at approximately 3:16 p.m., the suspect and the victim were involved in an argument. The argument escalated when the suspect produced a knife and pointed it in the direction of the victim. The suspect was arrested by responding officers. The victim was not injured.

57-year-old Brian Gomillion, of no fixed address was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife).

CCN: 25099949

