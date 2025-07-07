Saskatchewan Commits $20 Million to Initiate the Rebuilding Process for Communities Devastated by Wildfire

CANADA, July 8 - Released on July 7, 2025

Today, the Government of Saskatchewan announced a commitment of $20 million to support communities and individuals affected by this year's devastating wildfires. Through the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA), a dedicated Recovery Task Team (RTT) has been established to lead the province's wildfire recovery efforts.

The RTT - which is led by the SPSA and comprised of representatives from the Ministries of Government Relations, Social Services, and Environment, and Crown Corporations - has conducted a preliminary needs assessment alongside communities that were devastated by wildfire, including Denare Beach, East Trout Lake and others. That assessment identified debris removal and site clean-up as the top priorities. This work will help communities initiate the recovery process.

"We know that the road to recovery begins with clearing the way to prepare for rebuilding," Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Tim McLeod, K.C., said. "This funding is about safely rebuilding lives and supporting our communities every step of the way. I would like to thank the community leaders and the Recovery Task Team who have put in countless hours the last few weeks to start the recovery process together."

The Government of Saskatchewan has identified three priority areas for recovery support, with an estimated total cost of $20 million expected to be used as follows:

Debris removal and environmental testing;

Create, expand, or maintain landfills near impacted communities; and

Project management support to assist local recovery efforts.

The majority of this funding will be delivered through the Provincial Disaster Assistance Program (PDAP). Where PDAP support does not fully cover community needs, additional assistance will be provided.

The funding is available to communities and individuals who sustained losses during the provincial emergency declaration period (May 29 to June 26, 2025), or who were under a local state of emergency at the time of their loss.

The funding announced today is not intended to cover environmental testing or clean-up already provided by personal or business insurance. Individuals and businesses should contact their insurance provider if they haven't already done so.

-30-

For more information, contact: