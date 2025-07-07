Public Input Meeting – Transporation Connection: 2025-2050

About the Project

The meeting is to share information and gather input from the public regarding the state’s long-range transportation plan, Transportation Connection.

NDDOT is updating the state's long-range transportation plan. Transportation Connection: 2025-2050 is the State of North Dakota’s long-range plan for the future of transportation within the state.

The plan covers a variety of modes: highway, freight and passenger rail, air service, and bicyclists and pedestrians. This federally required plan provides NDDOT the opportunity to gather public and stakeholder insights and help develop strategic direction for making decisions and improvements over the next 25 years.

Meeting Information

When: Monday, July 21 from 4 to 7 p.m.

Where: Double Tree Hotel, 825 E. Beaton Dr. in West Fargo

Contact

Stewart Milakovic

NDDOT

608 East Boulevard Avenue

Bismarck, North Dakota 58505

smilakovic@nd.gov

Special Accommodation

The NDDOT will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide an accessible meeting facility or other accommodation for people with disabilities. Language interpretation and translation services will be available upon request for this meeting.

To request accommodations, contact Heather Christianson, Civil Rights Division, NDDOT, at 701-328-2978 or civilrights@nd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.