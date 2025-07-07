We Are G.A.M.E. Hosts Largest-Ever Student-Athlete Success Conference at UC Santa Barbara

11 Annual Event Group Photo

TORRANCE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- We Are G.A.M.E. (Getting Athletes Mentoring and Education), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit committed to supporting student-athletes through free mentorship and education, successfully hosted its 11th Annual Student-Athlete Success Conference at the University of California, Santa Barbara.This year’s mentoring weekend marked a major milestone for the organization, with over 80 students and mentors participating, making it the largest event in the program’s 17-year history. Notably, 70% of attendees were first-time participants, reflecting the growing interest in We Are G.A.M.E.’s mission to guide student-athletes in their academic, athletic, and personal development.“This weekend was a true highlight of the year,” said Allen Thigpen, National Director and co-founder of We Are G.A.M.E. “To see so many new faces—students, mentors, even families from across the country and overseas—reaffirms how far our reach and impact have grown.”This year’s event welcomed a group of mentors and student-athletes from Atlanta, Georgia, as well as two youth soccer players and a parent from France, marking the program’s first-ever international attendees.The event featured powerful, student-focused programming, including a workshop led by Barry Brown and Coach Emery Williams of Youth Education and Sports (YES). We Are G.A.M.E. also recognized the many presenters who made the weekend possible, including Kathy Gardner, Wil Thigpen, Kevin Cole, Sabrina Steele, Alyssa Charles, Allen Thigpen, and Chaplain Calvin Guillory Jr., who delivered an uplifting closing message on Sunday morning.As the number of attendees grows each year—from 53 last year to 80 this year—so does the need for community support. With each attendee costing approximately $450, We Are G.A.M.E. is seeking additional donations and volunteer support to sustain and expand its impact at next year’s event.“Our work is only possible thanks to the generosity of our supporters and the dedication of our volunteers,” added Thigpen. “We’re incredibly grateful to Karen Rogers, Joyce Thigpen, Matt Rogers, Kwame Johnson, Shannon Gillespie, Blaze & Cheryl Bhence, and Sunni Crawford for going above and beyond to make this year’s conference a success.”For those interested in supporting the program through donations or volunteering, visit www.wearegame.org or contact us at wearegame3@gmail.com.About We Are G.A.M.E.:Founded in 2008, We Are G.A.M.E. is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering student-athletes through mentorship, education, and life skills training. The program helps young athletes develop holistically, preparing them for success both on the field and in the classroom.

