We Are G.A.M.E. alumnus D.J. Reed Named Top Free Agent Cornerback of 2025

New York Jets cornerback D.J. Reed (4) reacts after sacking Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. Brad Penner-Imagn Images

From high school standout to top NFL free agent, D.J. Reed’s journey highlights the power of mentorship and the impact of We Are G.A.M.E.

TORRANCE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- We Are G.A.M.E. (Getting Athletes Mentoring and Education) proudly celebrates the outstanding achievements of alumnus D.J. Reed, who has been recognized as the #1 cornerback free agent and the fifth overall free agent in the 2025 NFL free agency rankings.D.J. Reed's journey from a promising high school athlete to an NFL standout exemplifies the mission of We Are G.A.M.E., which is dedicated to empowering student-athletes from underserved communities through free mentorship and education. Since its inception in 2008, the organization has been committed to providing young student-athletes with the tools and guidance necessary to excel both on and off the field.Reflecting on Reed's accomplishments, Allen Thigpen, CEO of We Are G.A.M.E., stated, “D.J.'s success is a testament to the power of mentorship and education. His dedication and hard work have propelled him to the pinnacle of professional football, and we couldn't be more proud. His journey serves as an inspiration to our current participants and underscores the impact of our mission over the past 17 years.”Reed's ascent in the NFL not only highlights his personal determination, but also underscores the effectiveness of We Are G.A.M.E.'s programs in fostering both athletic and academic excellence. His achievements inspire youth in underserved communities, demonstrating that with the right support and opportunities, reaching such heights is possible.As We Are G.A.M.E. continues its mission, the organization seeks to expand its impact through strategic partnerships with universities, sports programs, and community organizations. Support from donors is crucial in sustaining and growing these initiatives, ensuring that more student-athletes can benefit from mentorship and educational resources.For those interested in supporting We Are G.A.M.E. or learning more about partnership opportunities, please visit www.wearegame.org About We Are G.A.M.E.:Founded in 2008, We Are G.A.M.E. is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering student-athletes from underserved communities through free mentorship, education, and life skills training. By providing comprehensive support, the organization helps young athletes achieve success both in sports and academics.Media Contact:Allen ThigpenEmail: wearegame3@gmail.comPhone: 800-576-0413 x 103

