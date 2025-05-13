We Are G.A.M.E. Alumnus D.J. Reed Signs $48 Million Contract with Detroit Lions

DJ Reed Signed With Lions

From Mentorship to NFL Stardom: Reed's Journey Exemplifies the Impact of Community Support

His success story inspires our current participants and highlights the importance of our mission.” — Allen Thigpen

TORRANCE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- We Are G.A.M.E. (Getting Athletes Mentoring and Education) proudly celebrates the remarkable achievement of alumnus D.J. Reed, who has signed a three-year, $48 million contract with the Detroit Lions, including $32 million guaranteed.Reed's journey from a high school athlete in Bakersfield, California, to an NFL standout underscores the mission of We Are G.A.M.E.: to empower student-athletes through mentorship and education. After participating in our program, Reed advanced to play college football at Kansas State and was later drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in 2018. His professional career includes impactful stints with the Seattle Seahawks and the New York Jets before this significant move to the Lions."D.J.'s dedication and perseverance are a testament to what young athletes can achieve with the right support," said Allen Thigpen, CEO of We Are G.A.M.E. "His success story inspires our current participants and highlights the importance of our mission."Reed's accomplishments reflect the effectiveness of We Are G.A.M.E.'s programs in fostering both athletic and academic excellence. His achievements serve as a beacon of inspiration for youth in communities nationwide, demonstrating that with the right guidance, reaching such heights is possible.We Are G.A.M.E. remains committed to expanding its impact through strategic partnerships and donor support, ensuring more student-athletes can benefit from mentorship and educational resources.For more information or to support We Are G.A.M.E., please visit www.wearegame.org

