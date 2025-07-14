DartFrog Books Strengthens Its Publishing Team with Acclaimed Literary Agent Zoe Sandler

DartFrog Books

Bringing 15 Years of Big Five Literary Agent Experience to Strengthen DartFrog’s Commitment to Excellence in Hybrid Publishing

Our goal has always been to bridge the gap between indie accessibility and traditional excellence. Zoe helps us do that at the highest possible level.” — Gordon McClellan

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DartFrog Books , a leader in hybrid publishing known for its rigorous editorial standards and innovative marketing partnerships, proudly announces the addition of Zoe Sandler to its team. With over 15 years of experience as a literary agent, Sandler brings a wealth of traditional publishing expertise to DartFrog’s growing roster of industry professionals.During her career, Sandler has represented New York Times and national bestsellers, award-winning titles, and a selection for Reese’s Book Club. Her deep knowledge of what makes a manuscript succeed in the competitive trade market is now part of the foundation that sets DartFrog apart in the hybrid publishing space.In her role at DartFrog, Sandler evaluates all manuscript submissions, ensuring that every book the company accepts meets the same high standards found at traditional publishing houses. Her addition underscores DartFrog’s unique model: combining the accessibility and author control of hybrid publishing with the editorial excellence and market credibility of traditional publishing.“Zoe’s experience working directly with Big Five publishers and her proven eye for commercially and critically successful work make her a perfect fit for our mission,” said Gordon McClellan, Founder of DartFrog Books. “We’re proud to offer authors a publishing experience backed by real industry expertise and unparalleled market access.”DartFrog’s hybrid model has earned the company the highest rating from the Alliance of Independent Authors and secured exclusive partnerships with major platforms like Bookclubs.com . With Sandler’s addition, DartFrog continues to redefine what hybrid publishing can achieve—delivering the best of both worlds to authors seeking creative freedom without compromising on quality or impact.About DartFrog BooksDartFrog Books is an independent publisher offering traditional, hybrid, and self-publishing options. By combining elite editorial standards with powerful marketing partnerships—including Bookclubs.com and a curated network of Instagram influencers—DartFrog positions exceptional indie authors for mainstream success. Learn more at www.DartFrogBooks.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.