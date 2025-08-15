M MacKinnon Unveils WITCH, a Spellbinding Continuation of the Echoes in Time Saga

Immerse Yourself in a Highland Romance Forged by Time and Fate.

M. MacKinnon’s WITCH masterfully intertwines rich Scottish history with evocative prose, creating a hauntingly beautiful narrative that captivates readers from the first page to the last” — Gordon McClellan, Founder, DartFrog Books

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- M MacKinnon returns with WITCH , the enthralling fourth installment in the Echoes in Time series . As superstition, curses, and long‑buried love converge across centuries, MacKinnon weaves a gripping tale of healing, destiny, and the echoes of lives lived before.In the Scottish Highlands, centuries of superstition, prejudice, and jealousy culminated in the tragic burnings of countless innocent women. The curse uttered in 1727 haunts Adam MacArthur today, manifesting as a hereditary disease that threatens to claim his life before his mid-thirties. When Adam collapses in a quiet bookshop, only the touch of a stranger with a mysterious healing power saves him.Màiri MacLachlan, frightened by her sudden gift, unknowingly opens a bridge between their lives—and their past. Together, they uncover a strange book detailing Sìne Gilchrist, the 'last witch' executed in Scotland, and the forbidden love she shared with Hugh Sutherland. As an arsonist stalks them and shadows of ancestral hatred rise once more, Adam and Màiri must race against time—and history—to break the flames of the past…before they consume them all. Now bound by fate and flickering embers, their love must either shatter a deadly legacy—or be consumed by it.About the Author & Series M MacKinnon writes paranormal romance steeped in Scottish history and mystery. Her Echoes in Time series has captured readers with its blend of time-crossed love and ancestral legacies:Book 1: Drumossie – A mysterious connection spans centuries, igniting a love that transcends time.Book 2: Glencoe – Clan conflict and emotional redemption in modern Scotland.Book 3: Seven – A present-day man awakens in the body of his ancestor amid battle, blending time travel, romance, and high stakes.Book 4: WITCH – A blood-bound curse, a mysterious healer, and a love tested across time.Book InformationTitle: WITCHSeries: Echoes in Time, Book 4Author: M MacKinnonPublisher: DartFrog BooksFormats: Paperback, eBookISBN: 978‑1‑965253‑49‑6 (Paperback)Availability: Available now at Amazon and major online retailersPublisher Website: www.DartFrogBooks.com

