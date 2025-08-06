Squirrel Pie — A Harrowing and Hopeful Memoir of Survival, Strength, and Self-Redemption

A true story of abuse, resilience, and the power to choose joy, published by DartFrog Books

A heady ride through family relationships, a kidnapping, murder, and an interstate FBI manhunt that lead, surprisingly, to her freedom.” — Midwest Book Review

SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Squirrel Pie: A Memoir by Deborah Brannigan is a raw and deeply affecting true story about survival in the face of abuse, addiction, and systemic failure—and the resilience it takes to break free from generational trauma and choose a better life. Published by DartFrog Books , Squirrel Pie is now available wherever books are sold.Set in blue-collar Detroit during the 1970s, Squirrel Pie follows fifteen-year-old Debbie, whose life takes a devastating turn when she’s groomed by Mac, the father of the children she babysits. Longing for connection, she runs away with him, only to find herself raising three children in extreme poverty, surviving on roadkill, and enduring years of escalating abuse. When Mac’s violence spirals out of control, Debbie’s decision to leave leads to a kidnapping, a murder, and an interstate FBI manhunt.“Remarkable in its outcomes and discoveries,” writes Midwest Book Review, Squirrel Pie is “engrossing, unexpected reading that portrays an outcome possible not just for the author, but for all her readers.”Unlike many trauma-centered memoirs, Squirrel Pie doesn’t stop at pain. It’s also a story of transformation—how Brannigan found her voice, rebuilt her life, and came full circle to love the family she came from, while creating a new and healthier one of her own.The memoir has already earned early acclaim from readers and influencers alike:“Wow, what a powerful and impactful memoir this story is... incredibly raw and filled with resilience, courage, and healing.” — @That_Bookaholic_Gal“Harrowing and heroic... a memoir worthy of merit and magnification.” — @PurrfectPages“Gut-wrenching, captivating, and well written... You’ll feel like you're witnessing it firsthand.” — @The.Book.Nerd.FoxAbout the AuthorDeborah Brannigan immigrated to the U.S. from Glasgow, Scotland as a toddler and grew up in Detroit. After leaving high school at 16, she carved a successful career as a design engineer in the automotive and aerospace industries. She later earned a regional Emmy for producing a film competition spotlighting small businesses and has since climbed mountain peaks, lived across continents, and traveled the world. Squirrel Pie is her debut memoir.Book InformationTitle: Squirrel Pie: A MemoirAuthor: Deborah BranniganPublisher: DartFrog BooksFormat: Paperback, eBookISBN: 978-1-965253-40-3 (Paperback)Availability: Available now at Amazon and major online retailersPublisher Website: www.DartFrogBooks.com

