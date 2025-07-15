Estrella Chavez Goes to Mystery School: Lesson 1—Water Launches Bold New YA Series

Estrella Chavez Goes to Mystery School: Lesson 1–Water

Mystery, mysticism, murder, and mythology converge in this genre-bending coming-of-age debut by L.C. Matherne

With an exceptionally powerful sense of place and purpose, the story evolves in unexpected directions that young adults (and many an adult reader) won’t see coming.” — Midwest Book Review

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Estrella Chavez Goes to Mystery School: Lesson 1—Water (published by Magazine Street Journal ) marks the stunning debut of the Mystery School series by L.C. Matherne , introducing readers to a richly imagined world where mysticism collides with murder, prophecy, and the fight for environmental justice.Inspired by the legacy of a fallen revolution, the story follows nearly-fifteen-year-old Estrella Chavez, daughter of Victor—an eco-revolutionary leader assassinated when she was just a baby. Raised in the long shadow of that trauma, Estrella is sent by her emotionally distant mother to Glouton, an elite academy. Her only reason for going? A seminar called Mystery School, taught by Nobel Laureate Dr. Saul Mather—Estrella’s personal hero.But what awaits her is far more than she expected: secrets, spirits, danger, and a class full of the very families responsible for her father’s death.From that emotional crucible comes a bold and immersive adventure through visions, betrayals, and awakening powers. As Estrella unravels her own “Alkaline Code,” she must learn to purify the waters within and around her before darkness consumes them all.“It’s not often that dystopian worlds collide with a murder mystery and a coming-of-age story for teens,” writes Midwest Book Review, “but Estrella Chavez Goes to Mystery School tackles some very adult subjects in a manner that lends to its appreciation by young adults… With an exceptionally powerful sense of place and purpose, the story evolves in unexpected directions… A powerful winner that proves hard to put down and easy to relish.”Matherne’s vivid prose and genre-defying scope position this series as a breakthrough for both YA readers and adults seeking rich, philosophical, character-driven fantasy.“This is the kind of book that makes you believe magic might actually be real,” said Gordon McClellan, founder of DartFrog Books, whose marketing team is managing the rollout of Matherne's debut novel. “L.C. Matherne has created a story that speaks to a new generation—one that values courage, justice, and inner transformation.”Book Details:Title: Estrella Chavez Goes to Mystery School: Lesson 1—WaterAuthor: L.C. MatherneSeries: Mystery School (Book 1)Publisher: Magazine Street JournalFormat: Paperback, eBookISBN: Paperback: 978-0-692-06415-3, Ebook: 979-8-9926863-0-2Availability: Available now at major online retailers, select independent bookstores, and Amazon About the Author:L.C. Matherne is a debut novelist whose background in spirituality, philosophy, and ecological justice informs her storytelling. With Estrella Chavez Goes to Mystery School, she launches a sweeping new series for readers ready to journey beyond the veil of ordinary life.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.