Sutker Moran Launches Chicago Business Leaders Podcast

High-Level Financial Acumen at Less Cost Scott Moran, Sutker Moran President and podcast host

Scott Moran hosts talks with executives driving the middle market

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scott Moran, President of Chicago-based CFO services and Business Consulting firm Sutker Moran , has launched the Chicago Business Leaders Podcast , a monthly series sharing practical strategies from prominent executives within the city’s middle-market community, a segment that fuels Chicago’s economy but is often overlooked in broader business coverage.Launched in March 2025, the podcast features candid conversations with business leaders tackling operational and growth challenges from talent shortages and cost pressures to succession planning, financing, and managing risk in a volatile economy.“This podcast is about giving Chicago’s middle-market leaders a voice, to share real strategies, lessons, and ideas that are helping their businesses succeed in today’s environment,” said Moran. “With 90% of our clients based here, we see these challenges and solutions up close every day. The goal is to highlight what’s working across the region and help others put those insights into action.”Early guests include:- Patrick Croke, Croke Fairchild Duarte & Beres — on scaling a law firm from 7 to 100+ lawyers across 13 states- Bob Shanahan, Wintrust — on building resilient teams and sustaining client relationships through market cycles- Andy Hartlieb, American Community Bank & Trust — on leading with values during banking consolidationFuture episodes will cover timely issues shaping Chicago’s middle market — including how inflation is reshaping forecasting, tariffs are affecting supply chains, companies leveraging AI for growth, and businesses are navigating bank relationships and financing.What sets the Chicago Business Leaders Podcast apart is Moran’s perspective as a leader who isn’t reporting from the sidelines, he’s directly involved in the financial and operational challenges it explores. As President of Sutker Moran, he leads teams that provide end-to-end financial leadership, from CFO-level strategy to controller oversight and accounting support, for 85 companies across Chicago’s middle market. This hands-on role gives him a direct view of the issues these businesses face and how they’re navigating them.Since joining the firm, Moran has helped grow Sutker Moran to 85 clients, expand the team to 26 full-time professionals, and increase revenue more than 13X. The firm’s team-based, full-coverage model delivers high-level financial acumen at less cost, offering scalable, flexible solutions tailored to the evolving needs of middle-market businesses.The Chicago Business Leaders Podcast is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, sutkermoran.com, and all major podcast platforms.About Sutker MoranSutker Moran is a Chicago-based CFO services and business consulting firm that helps middle-market companies strengthen financial performance, navigate complexity, and accelerate growth. The firm’s unique team-based model delivers high-level financial acumen at less cost, providing clients with scalable, flexible solutions that combine CFO expertise, controller-level leadership, and analyst support. With 90% of its client base located in Chicago, Sutker Moran is deeply embedded in the local business community and trusted by companies across industries to provide stability, insight, and long-term value.

