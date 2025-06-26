Mother Goose Health and Nourish Join Forces to Deliver Seamless, Whole-Person Maternal Care

Mother Goose Health — Guiding the maternal journey with intelligent, connected, whole-person care Nourish — Revolutionizing nutrition care with AI-powered, insurance-covered access to the nation’s largest network of Registered Dietitians.

Mother Goose Health partners with Nourish to add expert nutrition support to its comprehensive digital maternity care management platform.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mother Goose Health , a digital platform reimagining the maternal health journey, today announced a strategic partnership with Nourish , the leading provider of nutrition counseling in the country. This collaboration strengthens Mother Goose Health’s mission to unify the fragmented maternal care ecosystem—connecting patients, providers, and support services in one intelligent, coordinated space.Through this partnership, Nourish’s registered dietitians will become part of the Mother Goose Health integrated care model, offering covered nutritional counseling as a critical element of personalized prenatal and postpartum support. More importantly, the partnership helps deliver comprehensive, whole-person care by aligning clinical, behavioral, and social services within a single digital infrastructure.“This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to simplifying access and driving better outcomes by reducing the friction for patients and their local providers,” said Kenneth Levey , MD, MPH, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer at Mother Goose Health. “When patients, providers, and care teams operate in silos, opportunities for proactive support are missed. Our platform, with Nourish integrated, closes those gaps.”Mother Goose Health’s technology enables early identification of rising-risk patients through predictive analytics and real-time data capture. With Nourish’s evidence-based nutrition support now embedded in the platform, care teams can immediately generate closed-loop referrals and ensure follow-through, without relying on fragmented handoffs or disconnected systems.“Nutrition plays a critical but often overlooked role in maternal health,” said Aidan Dewar, Co-Founder and CEO of Nourish. “Pregnancy is one of the most nutritionally demanding times in a person’s life, yet many don’t get the support they need. By integrating with Mother Goose Health’s care model, we can ensure more moms get timely access to registered dietitians—improving outcomes for both parents and babies.”The result is a connected maternal care experience where nutrition, mental health, care coordination, and clinical oversight coexist in one shared space. For patients, this means fewer hurdles and more timely support. For providers and payors, it means increased visibility, better engagement, lower cost, and a more efficient path to improved maternal and infant health outcomes.Nutrition's Impact on Maternal OutcomesStudies show that structured dietary interventions during pregnancy significantly improve key outcomes:● Gestational weight gain is reduced by an average of 2.6 kg, with diet-only programs outperforming physical activity or mixed approaches in a meta-analysis of over 11,000 pregnancies● The risk of gestational diabetes is lowered by approximately 39% (OR 0.61) with diet-based interventions● Preterm deliveries were cut by more than half (OR 0.43) in diet-focused trials● Hypertensive disorders, including gestational hypertension, decreased with diet plus exercise interventions (OR 0.60)About Mother Goose Health:Mother Goose Health is a digital maternal health platform delivering whole-person, coordinated care from pregnancy through postpartum. Designed to reduce friction for both patients and providers, the platform integrates clinical care, behavioral health, and social support into a single, unified experience. With rising-risk detection, closed-loop referrals, and live care team support, Mother Goose Health helps care teams intervene earlier and support women more holistically. In partnership with health plans, providers, and employers, Mother Goose Health improves outcomes, reduces avoidable complications, and lowers the total cost of maternal care, both by decreasing medical spend and by minimizing lost time, turnover, and productivity impacts for employers. Learn more at: www.mothergoosehealth.com About Nourish:Nourish is tackling America’s healthcare crisis by addressing the root cause of chronic disease through insurance-covered, AI-powered virtual nutrition care. The company combines personalized virtual visits with Registered Dietitians (RD) and an AI-native tech platform to deliver scalable, effective treatment for chronic conditions. With the largest RD network in the country, Nourish makes it easy for patients to get matched to a specialist, access care from home, and improve their health — typically at no cost. Through strategic partnerships across the healthcare ecosystem, Nourish is available to hundreds of millions of patients across all 50 states. Nourish is actively hiring across clinical and business roles — learn more at usenourish.com.Sources:1. Teede HJ, Bailey C, Moran LJ, et al. Association of antenatal diet and physical activity–based interventions with gestational weight gain and pregnancy outcomes: a systematic review and meta-analysis. JAMA Intern Med. 2022;182(2):106-114. doi:10.1001/jamainternmed.2021.63732. Muktabhant B, Lawrie TA, Lumbiganon P, Laopaiboon M. Diet or exercise, or both, for preventing excessive weight gain in pregnancy. BMJ. 2015;350:h221. doi:10.1136/bmj.h221

