AB Global Proudly Promotes Elly Rader to Senior Manager, Client Concierge & Occupational Health Services

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AB Global , The Gold Standard in Background Screening, is thrilled to announce the promotion of Elly Rader to Senior Manager, Client Concierge & Occupational Health Services. In this vital leadership role, Elly will spearhead AB Global’s premier client engagement and health screening programs, driving strategic growth, operational excellence, and the unmatched level of personalized care that defines the AB Global brand.With over a decade of expertise spanning client relationship management, drug testing compliance, FCRA regulations, and DOT standards, Elly has earned a reputation for elevating service delivery to new heights. Elly’s impressive background includes key roles with HireRight, Universal Background Screening, and Impact Employee Solutions, where she honed her expertise in DOT compliance, clinical operations, and strategic account management. Known for her data-driven approach, she excels at delivering actionable insights through robust metric reporting and transparent client reviews, turning analytics into meaningful client success.Her leadership is fueled by an unwavering commitment to quality, a passion for building enduring client partnerships, and a relentless drive to raise the bar across every metric.“In a very short time, Elly has proven her value and earned a spot on our leadership team,” said Brittany Bollinger Boyle , CEO and Founder of AB Global. “Elly will lead both our Client Concierge program and the Gold Standard Drug Screening & Occupational Health teams, ensuring every interaction reflects AB Global’s unwavering commitment to compliance, operational precision, and personalized client success. Her customer-centric approach and passion for excellence are perfectly aligned with our mission and growth strategy. We’re thrilled to have Elly on our management team; her leadership and strategic insight will be crucial as we continue our incredible growth journey and deliver The Gold Standard in Background Screening.”Elly shared her excitement for this next chapter:“I lead client concierge and health programs with a fierce commitment to quality, a passion for building trusted relationships, and a drive to continually raise the bar,” said Elly Rader. “For me, excellence isn’t optional, it’s the standard. I thrive on transforming processes, empowering teams, and delivering smarter, more impactful solutions that fuel growth and elevate every client experience. Setting the benchmark for client engagement and health services isn’t just a goal here, it’s the baseline. I’m excited to continue advancing our mission, growing our teams, and helping every client achieve smarter, safer hiring outcomes.”About AB GlobalAB Global is redefining the industry as The Gold Standard in Background Screening. With a legacy built on integrity, compliance, and innovation, AB Global partners with organizations worldwide to enable smarter, safer hiring decisions — powered by U.S.-based operations, dual PBSA accreditations, and the industry’s only free, comprehensive training platform, Screening University™

