Zapien Electric Inc. Earns Eighth Pulse of the City News Award for Customer Satisfaction

Contractor Zapien Electric earns high praise from satisfied customers, leading to its eighth Pulse Award.

With years of experience in the industry, you can trust us to provide reliable solutions for all your electrical concerns.” — Joseph Patrick Zapien, President/CEO

CERES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- An industry leader for almost a quarter of a century, Zapien Electric Inc. has made a name for itself in providing an outstanding customer experience, earning eight Pulse Awards for Customer Satisfaction Founded in 2001, Zapien Electric offers full industrial electrical services for companies big and small. “We provide top-notch products and services to ensure your electrical systems run smoothly and efficiently,” says President/CEO Joseph Patrick Zapien. “Whether you need new wiring installed, repairs on existing systems or advice on improving your energy efficiency, our team of experts is here to help. With years of experience in the industry, you can trust us to provide reliable solutions for all your electrical concerns.”The team at Zapien Electric works closely with each client to understand their goals and objectives, then creates a customized plan to fit their budget and timeline. “Don’t settle for one-size-fits-all solutions; we offer customizable services for a truly personalized experience,” says Zapien.Customer satisfaction and loyalty are the main priorities at Zapien Electric. Ensuring both boils down to dedication, communication and trustworthiness. The company has a loyal customer base that includes both industrial giants and small business owners, all of whom appreciate the balance Zapien Electric strikes between technical precision and authentic human engagement. “People want to talk to people; especially when they’re dealing with something as vital and potentially hazardous as electrical systems,” says Zapien.The team behind Zapien Electric is essential to the company’s success. “Our success path is not just a set of guidelines — it’s a roadmap for personal and professional growth,” says Zapien. “By fostering a positive and empowering work environment, we have seen our employees thrive and our company succeed.”About Zapien Electric Inc.Zapien Electric Inc. offers commercial and industrial electrical services, including electrical distribution, data centers installation and preventative maintenance. For more information, visit the company’s website at zapienelectric.com, visit their Award Page at https://awards.pulseofthecitynews.com/zapien-electric-inc-Ceres-CA or call 209-538-9050.About Pulse of the City News and The Stirling CenterPulse of the City News is committed to finding and honoring those companies in the building and construction industry that have provided an excellent experience for their customers. The Pulse research team analyzes research and information gathered from many sources, including online business and consumer user-review websites, blogs, social media, business-rating services, and other credible sources, and determines a yearly rating for each company. Companies that receive the highest possible rating of 4 to 5 stars earn the Pulse Award The leaders behind Pulse of the City News and The Stirling Center have a lifetime of experience in the real estate, building and construction fields in news and publishing. Pulse of the City News, rooted in the building and construction industry, has teamed with The Stirling Center to bring the benefits of the “customer experience” perspective to the industry. The two firms are dedicated to recognizing companies and individuals that successfully embrace the combination of quality product and exemplary customer service.Pulse of the City News and The Stirling Center are located in Lapeer, Michigan. For more information, call 866-732-9500 or go online to www.pulseofthecitynews.com

