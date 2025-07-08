Global Nomad Pass Members Now Get Airport Lounge Access Worldwide Through New Lounge Pass Partnership

Starting today, Global Nomad Pass members receive 10% off Lounge Pass bookings, granting them single-use, pre-booked access to over 800 lounges at 350+ airports across more than 100 countries.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lounge Pass, a leader in premium airport lounge access, has partnered with Global Nomad Pass to offer a new travel benefit for members seeking comfort, focus, and ease while on the move.Starting today, Global Nomad Pass members receive 10% off Lounge Pass bookings, granting them single-use, pre-booked access to over 800 lounges at 350+ airports across more than 100 countries. Whether flying economy or business class, travelers can pre-book access and enjoy a quieter, more relaxed airport experience. By booking ahead, members guarantee their lounge access before they even arrive at the terminal. Once at the airport, they can bypass the crowds and head straight to the lounge, making the start of their journey smoother and more relaxing.Inside each lounge, travelers can unwind with complimentary refreshments, high-speed Wi-Fi, comfortable seating, and a peaceful environment before their flight. Lounge access starts from just $35 USD per visit and flexible cancellation options give travelers added peace of mind."We believe the journey should be just as rewarding as the destination," said Safir Jamal, CEO of Global Nomad Pass. "This partnership with Lounge Pass gives our members the freedom to make the most of every trip, enjoying more comfort, focus, and peace of mind when they travel."“Lounge Pass unlocks affordable luxury for travellers by offering access to over 800 airport lounges in more than 120 cities worldwide,” said Priyanka Lakhani, SVP Commercial at Collinson Group - the operator of Lounge Pass. “Through our partnership with Global Nomad Pass, members will enjoy the tranquillity and comfort of a lounge before their flight for a rejuvenating, elevated travel experience. Lounge Pass not only enhances time spent at the airport but also provides peace of mind by allowing travellers to avoid crowded waiting areas and take advantage of a range of premium facilities. Whether travelling for business or leisure, Lounge Pass offers an affordable touch of luxury that can significantly improve the overall travel experience.”HOW TO REDEEMExisting GNP members can redeem their exclusive 10% discount at: www.globalnomadpass.com/loungepass Not yet a GNP member? Start your free 30-day trial , then redeem the Lounge Pass offer using the same link shown aboveABOUT GLOBAL NOMAD PASSGlobal Nomad Pass is the membership that rewards you for supporting local businesses around the world. With access to 500+ hidden gems across 25+ global destinations — think cafes, restaurants, accommodations, coworking spaces, fitness studios, bars, salons, barbershops, spas, and unique local experiences — you’ll save while supporting the heart of every community.Our model is simple: members enjoy exclusive discounts (up to 50% off), while local businesses gain visibility and new customers. Win-win! By hiring locals to scout and partner with these hidden gems, we ensure that every connection is authentic and impactful.Together, we’re building a future where travelers and local economies thrive hand in hand. Save globally, support locally. Learn more at https://globalnomadpass.com ABOUT LOUNGE PASSLounge Pass elevates the travel experience with single-use pre-booked access to more than 800 airport lounges and sleep pods across 350 airports in more than 120 cities worldwide. Flexible bookings can be made up to 15 months in advance, and as short as 24 hours before travelling.Lounge Pass is part of The Collinson Group, a family-owned business. Formed over 35 years ago, it now has five distinct operating companies that generate a combined annual revenue of £1.9bn, employing more than 2,300 people across 14 countries. Learn more at https://www.loungepass.com

