Airalo and Global Nomad Pass Announce New Collaboration to Keep Travelers Connected Worldwide

New Benefit Gives GNP Members 20% Off Airalo eSIMs in Over 200 Countries This collaboration will make Airalo even more accessible to Global Nomad Pass members

New Benefit Gives GNP Members 20% Off Airalo eSIMs in Over 200 Countries

Our members are curious travelers who explore often, across borders. Airalo has become an essential part of that experience and we’re proud to make it even more accessible through this collaboration.” — Safir Jamal, CEO of Global Nomad Pass

LEWES, DE, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Airalo, the world’s leading eSIM provider, and Global Nomad Pass (GNP), the membership that rewards travelers for supporting local businesses around the world, are teaming up to solve one of modern travel’s biggest frustrations: staying connected while on the move.Starting today, all Global Nomad Pass members receive 20% off any Airalo eSIM, unlocking seamless mobile data access in over 200 countries and regions worldwide.Whether it’s requesting a ride from the airport, checking into an Airbnb, or pulling up Google Maps to find the nearest café, connectivity should never be a barrier to exploration. With this new benefit, GNP members can install and activate Airalo eSIMs even before arriving, ensuring instant access the moment they land.“No traveler should arrive in a new country and suddenly feel offline,” said Safir Jamal, CEO of Global Nomad Pass. “Our members are curious, globally-minded travelers who explore often and across borders. Airalo has become an essential part of that experience and we’re proud to make it even more accessible through this collaboration.”Trusted by over 20 million users, Airalo offers travelers a smarter way to stay online without the hassle of physical SIM cards or surprise roaming fees. Users can browse, purchase, and activate data plans in minutes for both local and regional coverage.HOW TO REDEEM THE 20% OFF BENEFITExisting GNP members can redeem their exclusive discount at: www.globalnomadpass.com/airalo New to GNP? Start your free 30-day trial , then redeem the Airalo offer using the same link shown aboveABOUT AIRALOAiralo, founded in 2019, is the world’s first and most connected eSIM provider. It offers eSIM packages for 200+ countries and regions, enabling travelers to instantly connect to mobile networks. With millions of users and a global team spanning 55 countries, Airalo is revolutionizing global connectivity and empowering travelers worldwide. Learn more at www.airalo.com ABOUT GLOBAL NOMAD PASSGlobal Nomad Pass is the membership that rewards you for supporting local businesses around the world. With access to 500+ hidden gems across 25+ global destinations — think cafes, restaurants, accommodations, coworking spaces, fitness studios, bars, salons, barbershops, spas, and unique local experiences — you’ll save while supporting the heart of every community. Our model is simple: members enjoy exclusive discounts (up to 50% off), while local businesses gain visibility and new customers. Win-win! By hiring locals to scout and partner with these hidden gems, we ensure that every connection is authentic and impactful. Together, we’re building a future where travelers and local economies thrive hand in hand. Save globally, support locally. Learn more here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.