Greece Launches First-of-Its-Kind Nationwide Program to Reward Remote Workers

— Safir Jamal, CEO of Global Nomad Pass

ATHENS, GREECE, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a bold move to establish Greece as a premier destination for remote work, Marketing Greece has partnered with Global Nomad Pass to launch an unprecedented national rewards program as part of its WORKFROMGREECE.GR initiative to welcome digital nomads and remote workers from around the world.Beginning June 17th, the first 2,000 travelers — either already in Greece or with proof of an upcoming flight — can click this link to claim a free 1-year Global Nomad Pass membership (valued at USD $79.99). This membership offers exclusive discounts of up to 30% off at over 75 handpicked local businesses across five Greek cities — Athens, Thessaloniki, Chania, Ioannina, and Kalamata — ranging from independent cafes and restaurants to coworking spaces, fitness studios, salons, accommodations, and local experiences.Valid for 12 months, the membership continues to unlock discounts well beyond Greece, with access to more than 500 local hidden gems across 25+ destinations worldwide where Global Nomad Pass is already accepted.“This isn’t just a city launch — it’s a national welcome,” said Safir Jamal, CEO of Global Nomad Pass. “For the first time, an entire country is actively rewarding travelers for supporting local businesses. It’s a powerful example of what’s possible when destinations partner with us to build a future where travel creates meaningful, lasting impact for local economies.”CONNECTING REMOTE WORKERS, LOCAL BUSINESSES, AND ECONOMIC GROWTHUnlike Global Nomad Pass’ previous destination launches that focused on a single city, this program reflects a larger ambition: to bridge the gap between tourism and economic development. By helping travelers discover hidden gem businesses that have been handpicked by locals — and giving these businesses access to a new stream of high-value customers — this partnership allows each trip to Greece to be a win-win: for travelers, local businesses, and the economies they strengthen.It also helps further strengthen established hubs in Greece like Athens, Thessaloniki and Crete, while introducing emerging digital nomad-friendly destinations like Kalamata and Ioannina.WHY GREECE IS BETTING BIG ON REMOTE WORKAt the heart of this partnership is a shared mission: to reimagine Greece as more than a holiday destination.Established by Marketing Greece (a not-for-profit initiative of Greece’s private-sector tourism industry and creators of Discover Greece) and operating under the auspices of the Hellenic Government, WORKFROMGREECE.GR wants the world to see Greece as a year-round home base for remote workers.“We believe Greece is one of the world’s most rewarding destinations for digital nomads,” said Nikos Diamantopoulos, General Manager of Marketing Greece. “It offers flexibility, discovery, and a sense of community - values at the heart of WORKFROMGREECE.GR. And now, through our collaboration with Global Nomad Pass, it’s easier than ever to connect with local life. It’s not just about working from Greece. It’s about giving something back — and getting even more in return.”This program builds on Greece’s strategy by showcasing authentic experiences, vibrant urban centers, and a welcoming infrastructure for location-independent workers, including a growing network of coworking spaces and upgraded digital connectivity across key regions.GREECE AND REMOTE WORKERS: A PERFECT MATCHGreece is already becoming a magnet for remote workers. In 2021, the Greek government introduced a Digital Nomad Visa, granting eligible non-EU citizens the right to live and work remotely from Greece for up to 12 months, with the possibility of extension. Applicants must demonstrate remote employment or self-employment and a monthly income of at least €3,500 (after taxes).With its affordable cost of living, rich cultural heritage, and temperate climate, Greece is emerging as a top choice for remote workers seeking a better quality of life. This new program is designed to highlight that potential, offering a low-barrier, high-reward way to explore Greece — with the hope that many will stay longer, return often, or make Greece their new home.HOW TO CLAIM YOUR FREE MEMBERSHIPStarting June 17th, eligible travelers can click this link to claim one of the 2,000 free Global Nomad Pass memberships available.ABOUT GLOBAL NOMAD PASSGlobal Nomad Pass is the membership that rewards you for supporting local businesses around the world. With access to 500+ hidden gems across 25+ global destinations — think cafes, restaurants, accommodations, coworking spaces, fitness studios, bars, salons, barbershops, spas, and unique local experiences — you’ll save while supporting the heart of every community. Our model is simple: members enjoy exclusive discounts (up to 50% off), while local businesses gain visibility and new customers. Win-win! By hiring locals to scout and partner with these hidden gems, we ensure that every connection is authentic and impactful. Together, we’re building a future where travelers and local economies thrive hand in hand. Save globally, support locally.ABOUT WORKFROMGREECE.GRWORKFROMGREECE.GR is the go-to digital hub for remote workers looking to bring their lifestyle to one of the world’s most inspiring destinations. From how to secure a Digital Nomad Visa to discovering where to live, work, and connect, the platform and its ecosystem offers everything you need to make Greece your remote office. Think practical guides, real stories from nomads on the ground, vibrant communities, and insider tips on living like a local in Greece.Established by Marketing Greece (a not-for-profit initiative of Greece’s private-sector tourism industry and creators of Discover Greece) and supported by COSMOTE and AEGEAN, WORKFROMGREECE.GR operates under the auspices of the Hellenic Government.More than just a digital hub, WORKFROMGREECE.GR is an initiative that also plans and delivers on-the-ground activations — supporting digital nomad communities and empowering destinations across the country to welcome and grow with the remote work movement.

