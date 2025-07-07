COMMISSIONER SID MILLER DEPLOYS TDA RESOURCES TO AID TEXANS IMPACTED BY DEVASTATING FLOODING

AgriStress Helpline, STAR Fund, and Hay and Feed Hotline are available to support flood recovery

AUSTIN- Over the weekend, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller directed the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) to allocate resources to aid Central Texas following the deadly flooding. With Governor Abbott issuing disaster declarations in multiple counties across the state, the STAR Fund, Hay and Feed Hotline, and AgriStress Helpline have been made available to assist farmers, ranchers, rural communities, and Texans in need during this crisis.

“This is one of the worst natural disasters to hit the Lone Star State,” Commissioner Miller stated. “Families are in shock, farms are flooded, fencing has been destroyed, and worst of all, lives have been lost. During this challenging period, TDA is prepared to assist Texans affected by the situation. I ask that you continue to pray for the victims and first responders. We must stand together in times of sorrow and despair.”

In response to the natural disaster, TDA has deployed the following resources:

AgriStress Helpline:

TDA reminds Texans that mental health support is available 24/7 through the AgriStress Helpline, staffed by trained professionals familiar with rural challenges.

Commissioner Miller stresses the importance of mental well-being in crises. If you or a loved one experiences a mental health crisis during this time, call 833-897-2474.

STAR Fund:

The STAR Fund (State of Texas Agriculture Relief Fund), funded by private donations, supports disaster recovery for eligible farmers, ranchers, and agribusinesses with rebuilding and relief needs. To qualify, a business must be in a county listed in the Texas Governor’s disaster declaration, including counties like Bexar, Kerr, Travis, and others.

Hay and Feed Hotline:

Ranchers needing hay can use TDA’s Hay Hotline, a free service linking hay providers and those in need, including during emergencies, for donations.

“I pledge that my agency is doing everything possible to support both our state and federal partners in this crisis, as well as the communities that have been impacted,” Miller added. “The loss is unimaginable. We also ask all Texans to join us in prayer. There is still more work to be done, and together, we can continue to support our fellow Texans.”

