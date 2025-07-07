The Talk Awards Honors Three Businesses with 14th Straight Award for Customer Service and Satisfaction

Three businesses add to their legacy of award-winning customer service.

LAPEER, MI, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recently, three companies were awarded by the Talk Awards for reaching the highest levels of customer satisfaction for a 14th consecutive year.Cosmetic Dental Solutions in Johns Creek, Georgia, truly is a family dental practice. Not only does it offer comprehensive dental services for the whole family, but the practice is also shared by father and son team, Christopher Sholota, DDS, and Ross Sholota, DDS. The team at Cosmetic Dental Solutions is familiar with the unique requirements of every patient, no matter their age, and educates all patients on their oral health needs, including customized treatments, to reach the highest standard of care. The growing practice also specializes in cosmetic dentistry, including Invisalignorthodontics, porcelain veneers, dental implants, whitening and more. For more information, visit their Award Page at https://thetalkawards.com/award/cosmetic-dental-solutions-johns-creek-ga/ Lynnhaven Motor Company in Virginia Beach offers quality used cars at fair prices. Superior service and treating customers right have led to a host of repeat customers for the family-owned business, which has been serving the community for more than three decades. The friendly, knowledgeable sales staff is focused on doing what it takes to satisfy customers, whether keeping flexible hours to accommodate customers’ schedules or matching prices on similar vehicles. Customers always come first at Lynnhaven Motor Company. Visit their Award Page at https://thetalkawards.com/award/lynnhaven-motor-company/ Naturopunc Acupuncture, P.C. in New York City has been caring for patients’ health through bodywork since 1991. From a cozy office in Chelsea, Francesco Mariglia focuses on fundamental healing principles and mind-body-spirit modalities, including acupuncture, neurofunctional electro-acupuncture, trigger point acupuncture, and ancillary techniques such as manual therapy (medical muscle therapy), therapeutic ultrasound, cupping, gua sha, stretching and more. Additional services include dermalogica, microchanneling and microneedling. This holistic approach to treatments has been well received for decades by repeat patients. For more information, visit the Award Page at https://thetalkawards.com/award/naturopunc-acupuncture-pc/ The Talk Awards is continually seeking nominations for companies providing top-notch customer or patient service, granting the Talk Award to those that earn high rankings.About The Talk AwardsIn partnership with the Stirling Center for Excellence, The Talk Awards uses its independent, proprietary research and evaluation system to identify businesses with a track record of providing a great customer experience . The rating system combines data collected from nominations, online and other customer reviews, surveys, blogs, social networks, business-rating services, and other honors and accolades — all of which express the voice of the customer. It brings many sources of information together into one rating for the year that shows the whole picture and avoids the pitfalls of unfounded or unjustified negative commentary posted by an unhappy employee or competitor.The Talk Awards is not about businesses competing against one another. Each individual business that is researched receives a star rating, and all those with enough positive feedback, scores and accolades will receive a 4-star to 5-star rating and an award page on The Talk Awards website. Both business owners and consumers can search the award pages to see who has received top honors.The Talk Awards were created to calculate customer satisfaction ratings for a variety of businesses, based on customer feedback online, and help businesses gain control of their image and reputation by providing consumers a fair and unbiased overview of their business. For more information about The Talk Awards, call 877-712-4758 or go online to www.thetalkawards.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.