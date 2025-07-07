Live Whole Health #280: Mobility through movement

As I age, I notice that it takes longer for my body to recover from intense activity, such as playing in my co-ed, recreational soccer league, lifting weights or carrying my growing toddler. And if I go too many days without exercising and sitting at the computer too long, I notice joint stiffness and tightness from lack of movement. Can you relate?

Physical activity is important to maintain mobility and independence as we age. Movement can help with joint health. It increases the circulation of blood and synovial fluid, providing nutrients and lubrication to the joints. We often lose mobility and flexibility as we age, but it’s never too late to maintain it or get it back.

Mobility supports daily activity and can help you live your life to the fullest. For example, good ankle mobility can help improve our balance, helping to prevent falls. Hip-joint mobility also helps our balance and stability. Good mobility of the thoracic spine, or the middle back, supports movement of our arms up and overhead. We need this when we lift something up to the top shelf. It also helps us twist to pass something back to the toddler in the back seat.

When your days seem to get busier and busier, you can still practice simple mobility exercises. These can be done quickly and easily, in a small space, sitting in a chair and without any equipment.

It’s important to listen to your body throughout any movement or exercise. Being present and bringing awareness to your physical body before, during and after movement activities can help prevent adverse events or injury.

Join me in this 12-minute chair based joint mobility session and see what you think.

For more information on why moving the body is important and how to tips, visit: Moving the Body – Whole Health (va.gov). You can also check out additional movement exercises and articles in the #LiveWholeHealth archive: #LiveWholeHealth – VA News.