U.S. hits highest measles case count in over 30 years 

The United States July 7 reached its highest annual measles case tally in 33 years, hitting at least 1,277 confirmed cases across 38 states and the District of Columbia, according to the Center for Outbreak Response Intervention at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention July 2 reported there have been 27 outbreaks reported in 2025, and 88% of confirmed cases are outbreak-associated. For comparison, 16 outbreaks were reported during 2024 and 69% of cases were outbreak-associated. The vaccination status of 92% of all cases is classified as “unvaccinated or unknown.”

