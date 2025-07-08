Accelevents Named a Grid Leader in G2’s Latest Report for Event Management Platforms

Accelevents Event Management Software Ratings

Accelevents announced today that its event management platform was recognized as a Grid Leader by G2, the world’s largest & most trusted software marketplace.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Accelevents announced today that its event management platform has been recognized as a Grid Leader by G2, the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace. Accelevents earned 15 total badges in the G2 Summer 2025 Reports, including five Grid Leader honors.Grid Leader Badges:- Event Management Platforms- Virtual Event Platforms- Small-Business Event Management Platforms- Small-Business Virtual Event Platforms- Small-Business Event Registration & TicketingThe company was recognized based on real user reviews and ratings across key areas such as customer support, ease of use, features, and functionality. In addition to being named a Grid Leader for the second consecutive quarter, Accelevents earned two Momentum Leader Badges for ranking in the top 25% of their product category by their users.A recent G2 reviewer from a mid-market company said, "Accelevents is a one-stop shop for event management—simple to use, feature-rich, and competitively priced. From badge printing to sponsor management, it’s ideal even if event planning isn’t your full-time job. We rely on integrations, landing page embeds, and lead capture, which is especially appreciated by our sponsors. Most importantly, their Customer Success team is top-notch. Fast responses, deep product knowledge, and a genuine commitment to helping us grow with the platform. They’ve been a huge part of why we’ve stayed with Accelevents.".Momentum Leader Badges:- Event Management Platforms- Event Registration & TicketingBased on high Customer Satisfaction scores, the company earned three High Performer Badges.High Performer Badges:- Event Registration & Ticketing- Mid-Market Event Registration & Ticketing- Mid-Market Virtual Event PlatformsBeyond earning Grid Leader, Momentum Leader, and High Performer Badges, Accelevents was acknowledged for its quick implementation, strong ROI, and outstanding customer support.Additional Summer 2025 Badges:- Fastest Implementation- Fastest Implementation – Small Business- Best Estimated ROI- Best Estimated ROI – Small Business- Best Support – Mid-Market Virtual Event Platforms- Best Support – Mid-Market Mobile Event Apps- Best Support – Mid-Market Event Management Platforms- Best Support – Mid-Market Event Registration & Ticketing- Easiest To Do Business With – Mid-Market Virtual Event Platforms- Easiest To Do Business With – Mid-Market Event Management Platforms- Easiest To Do Business With – Mid-Market Mobile Event Apps- Users Most Likely To Recommend- Users Most Likely To Recommend – Small BusinessAll recognitions are based on authentic user responses for each category featured in G2 reviews.“Accelevents is committed to being the trusted source for event technology,” said Jonathan Kazarian, Accelevents’ Founder & CEO. “In the event industry, software is just the starting point. Our team takes great pride in the way that we show up for our customers. We’re proud to be recognized by G2 for this effort and excited to continue raising the bar on what being an event technology partner means.”About Accelevents:Accelevents is a modern, enterprise-ready event management platform built for organizations that need flexibility, speed, and reliability across every phase of the event lifecycle. The platform supports in-person, virtual, and hybrid events, combining robust registration tools, real-time badge printing, mobile event apps, and content management in one easy-to-use solution. Accelevents is trusted by event teams at fast-growing startups and global enterprises to run conferences, trade shows, field marketing events, employee summits, and user groups. From registration and access control to mobile engagement and sponsor ROI, Accelevents centralizes your event tech stack and reduces vendor overhead. To learn more, visit www.accelevents.com About G2:G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 100 million people annually, including employees at all Fortune 500 companies, use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation and grow their business. To learn more, visit www.g2.com -----

