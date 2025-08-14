ELMCRx Solutions Partners with Capital Rx to Expand Innovative PBM Solutions

ELMCRx partners with Capital Rx to offer transparent, customizable PBM programs via Judi®, boosting efficiency, savings, and patient outcomes.

WAYNE, PA, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ELMCRx Solutions (“ELMCRx”), a leading provider of pharmacy benefit management (PBM) solutions, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Capital Rx, Inc., the enterprise health technology company providing comprehensive next-generation health benefits administration solutions to the market. This collaboration leverages Capital Rx's cloud-native enterprise health platform, Judi, to enable ELMCRx to create highly customized, transparent, and efficient pharmacy benefit programs for Third-Party Administrators (TPAs).The Judi platform helps address significant challenges and inefficiencies in the benefits landscape, such as disconnected systems and a lack of transparency, overly complex pricing structures, and limited cost control options. By offering an innovative solution that empowers TPAs with unparalleled control and flexibility, ELMCRx aims to transform a fragmented system into one capable of delivering predictable, value-driven care. This transformation effectively addresses hidden fees and inconsistent pricing to the benefit of all stakeholders and connects every facet of the pharmacy ecosystem in a unified, scalable platform.Capital Rx’s revolutionary approach not only services millions of members across Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial plans but also enhances drug price visibility and patient outcomes. By leveraging its Single-Ledger Model™, Capital Rx can help reduce the variability in drug pricing that often complicates pharmacy benefits administration. This model, combined with Judi's robust capabilities, positions Capital Rx at the forefront of innovation in the healthcare sector."Partnering with Capital Rx marks a pivotal moment in ELMCRx's journey to reimagine the PBM landscape," said Amy Gasbarro, President of ELMCRx. "This collaboration syncs perfectly with ELMCRx’s vision of becoming the go-to solution for those seeking innovative, holistic PBM services."ELMCRx’s strategic partnership with Capital Rx will provide significant savings and improved efficiencies for clients navigating the complex pharmacy benefit landscape."Capital Rx is committed to advancing our nation’s electronic claims processing infrastructure and providing our clients with conflict-free health benefit administrative solutions that address their evolving needs,” said AJ Loiacono, Co-Founder and CEO of Capital Rx. "Modern technology is required to improve the patient experience, eliminate waste, and make value-based care a reality. Judi powers Unified Claims Processing™ and all the workflows necessary to get there, and we’re excited that our platform will support ELMCRx’s mission.”Mary Ann Carlisle, Chief Revenue Officer and Chief Operating Officer at ELMCRx, echoed the enthusiasm, noting this partnership aligns with ELMCRx's broader strategy. "Capital Rx’s transparent pricing model and cutting-edge technology offer clients unparalleled flexibility and control over their prescription drug spend. The addition of Judi allows our modular services to be combined seamlessly to benefit the payer and patient alike at a lower overall cost.”This partnership is one of several strategic partnerships ELMCRx has solidified recently to expand its suite of solutions and provide plan sponsors with greater choice, flexibility, and value.About ELMCRx SolutionsELMCRx Solutions (“ELMCRx”) is a PBM services company with a technology-based focus on clinical management and prescription drug management. Protecting patients clinically and protecting businesses financially through a suite of PBM solutions, ELMCRx provides industry-leading prescription drug cost containment, clinical services, and member engagement. The company was founded by Richard Fleder and Mary Ann Carlisle, who together bring many years of industry experience. For more information, visit www.elmcrx.com About Capital RxCapital Rx is a health technology company providing comprehensive full-service health benefit solutions to carriers, health plans, TPAs, employer groups, and government entities. As a public benefit corporation, Capital Rx is executing its mission to reduce healthcare costs as a pharmacy benefit administrator and by deploying Judi, the company’s cloud-native enterprise health platform. Together with its clients, Capital Rx is reimagining the administration of benefits and rebuilding trust in the healthcare industry. To learn more, visit www.capitalrx.com

