Sports Turf Sponsors Annual Corky Kell + Dave Hunter Classic for the Eighth Year in a Row

Georgia-based athletic construction company supports high school football programs at annual event

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sports Turf Company , a sports facility construction company, is a proud sponsor of the 2025 Corky Kell + Dave Hunter Classic for the eighth year in a row. The four-day event is set to kick off the 2025 high school football season with eleven games at five separate locations.“It’s a great honor to continue our long-term sponsorship with the Corky Kell + Dave Hunter Classic,” said Todd Wiggins, President of Sports Turf Company. “We look forward to this event each year to support Georgia’s most elite athletes and coaches.”The 34th Annual Corky Kell Classic will be played at the following venues:Wednesday, Aug. 13 at Kell High School- 4:30 p.m.- Prince Avenue Christian vs. Callaway- 8:00 p.m.- South Paulding vs. KellThursday, Aug. 14 at West Forsyth High School- 4:30 p.m.- Hebron Christian vs. North Atlanta- 8:00 p.m.- Douglass-Atlanta vs. West ForsythFriday, Aug. 15 at Buck Godfrey Stadium- 2:00 p.m.- Therrell vs. Cedar GroveFriday, Aug. 15 at Rome’s Barron Stadium- 5:00 p.m.- LaGrange vs. Cass- 8:00 p.m.- Creekside vs. RomeSaturday, Aug. 16 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium- 10:00 a.m.- St. Pius X vs. Dunwoody- 1:00 p.m.- Brookwood vs. Houston County- 4:00 p.m.- McEachern vs. Walton- 7:00 p.m.- Douglas County vs. North GwinnettSports Turf will host the coaches’ and players’ luncheons on Monday, Aug. 4 at the Marriott Northwest at Galleria and Tuesday, Aug. 5 at the Rome Civic Center. The luncheons kick off the Classic with a green carpet and the opportunity for interviews and photos with participating teams.“We are grateful for Sports Turf’s continued support of the Corky Kell + Dave Hunter Classic,” said Corky Kell Classic Co-owner and Score Atlanta President IJ Rosenberg. “Sports Turf Company’s mission to support Georgia high school’s coaches and athletes aligns with ours, creating the perfect partnership for this event.”Specializing in all different types of sport surfaces, Sports Turf builds natural grass and artificial turf sports fields, as well as tennis courts and track surfaces. Sports Turf guides schools through the entire process of selecting the best options for a facility, expert installation, and ongoing commitment through its lifetime, with a focus on safety, performance, and durability.For more information about Sports Turf Company, please visit www.sportsturf.net or find them on Facebook and Twitter at @STCFieldBuilder.

