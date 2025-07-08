Reva at Fort Myers Now Open, Welcomes First Residents to the New Luxury Apartment Community

Reva apartment: New luxury apartments in Fort Myers, now leasing.

Leasing now available for 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom residences, including spacious villas, in a gated lakeside setting with upscale amenities

Florida gained the most residents of any state in the country, furthering demand for a more upscale rental product, specifically in the southwestern part of the state,” — Brian Pearl, Principal of Global City Development

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Reva , a newly unveiled luxury residential rental community in the heart of Fort Myers, has officially welcomed its first residents, who have begun to move into the thoughtfully designed, amenity-rich community.Developed by Global City Development and Gilu Development, Reva is a 255-unit luxury rental community that blends refined living with a serene lakeside environment. Located on Crystal Drive and 6 Mile Cypress Parkway, Reva offers easy access to top retailers, medical centers, and local entertainment, including Whole Foods, Gulf Coast Medical Center, and Topgolf.Reva features a curated mix of one-, two-, and three-bedroom residences, ranging from 786 to 1,690 square feet. Each unit has been designed with comfort and functionality in mind, complemented by access to private garages and contemporary finishes throughout. The villas have three bedrooms, two and one-half bathrooms and a two-car garage with space for another two cars on a private driveway. Rent ranges from $1,700s - $3,200s, depending on the unit and location.The community is anchored by a two-story, 6,200-square-foot clubhouse overlooking a private lake, featuring a state-of-the-art fitness center, meditation space, co-working areas with Zoom studios, and a grand event room. Residents will benefit from package lockers, on-site management, and a convenience store in the clubhouse.Reva’s outdoor amenities create a resort-style living experience, with an expansive pool, lush landscaping, and open-air workout spaces designed to foster wellness and connection.“Florida gained the most residents of any state in the country, furthering demand for a more upscale rental product, specifically in the southwestern part of the state,” said Brian Pearl, Principal of Global City Development. Added Luis Bermudez, Principal of Gilu Development: “Our goal is the provide the type of residences that individuals who choose to rent are attracted to and provide them with nothing short of resort-like amenities.”Reva at Ft. Myers is particularly appealing to medical professionals from the nearby Lee Health complex, ideal for individuals such as traveling nurses. The community is offering a $1,000 bonus to ‘hometown heroes’ such as medical professionals, police and firefighters.For more information or to schedule a tour, visit www.revaftmyers.com , email reva@greystar.com or call 239-499-4829.###About Global City DevelopmentGlobal City Development is a Miami-based real estate development firm focused on impactful residential and mixed-use projects throughout the southeastern U.S., Texas, and the Washington D.C. area. The firm has delivered over $1 billion in value through developments that serve public universities, veterans, and growing communities across the country. For more information, visit www.globalcity.co About Gilu DevelopmentGilu Development brings decades of expertise in residential and commercial development. With a methodical, entrepreneurial approach, the firm is known for executing high-quality projects that add value to communities and exceed expectations in design and delivery.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.