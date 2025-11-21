Material Capital Partners Announces Pre-Leasing for Indigo Cove, an 82-Home Build-to-Rent Community in Bluffton, S.C.

Indigo Cove

Greystar to Manage the New Upscale Townhome Community Offering a Premium Coastal Lifestyle Near Old Town Bluffton and Hilton Head Island

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Material Capital Partners (“MCP”), a data-driven real estate development and investment management firm focused on single-family build-to-rent communities, announced that pre-leasing has officially begun for Indigo Cove, an upscale build-to-rent townhome community located in Bluffton, South Carolina. The first homes are slated for delivery in January 2026.Located on 24 acres near the intersection of Buck Island Road and Bluffton Parkway, just two miles from Old Town Bluffton, Indigo Cove offers 82 three-bedroom townhomes designed to complement the area’s coastal charm and relaxed way of life. The community provides residents with the privacy and comfort of a single-family home, along with the convenience of professionally managed rental living.Each home features spacious open-concept layouts with high-end finishes including quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, built-in office nooks, upgraded hard-surface flooring, and walk-in showers in primary suites. Each home also includes an attached garage and fenced backyard, providing the convenience and privacy of a single-family residence. Residents will have access to a range of amenities, including a clubhouse with co-working lounge and fitness center, a large bark park, nature trails, pocket parks, and landscaped green spaces throughout the property.“Indigo Cove captures the essence of Bluffton’s relaxed and coastal lifestyle while offering the flexibility and convenience that today’s residents are looking for,” said Alex Chalmers, Founder and Managing Partner of Material Capital Partners. “We’re proud to deliver a community that blends thoughtful design, quality construction, and exceptional amenities to create a special place to call home.”Indigo Cove will be professionally managed by Greystar, a global leader in rental housing management.“We selected Greystar for their proven expertise in managing premier build-to-rent communities and their shared commitment to creating exceptional resident experiences,” said Khrista Villegas, Managing Director of Material Capital Partners. “Their scale, technology, and operational strength enable us to deliver a best-in-class living environment defined by attentive service and meaningful community engagement.”Situated along South Carolina’s Lowcountry coastline, Indigo Cove’s location provides convenient access to Hilton Head Island, Savannah, and celebrated dining, shopping, and entertainment options nearby. Its residential setting, combined with proximity to major regional destinations, makes it an appealing choice for families, professionals, and retirees seeking an upscale rental home in one of the Southeast’s most desirable areas.For leasing information or additional details about the community, visit www.liveindigocove.com About Material Capital PartnersMaterial Capital Partners is a data-driven real estate development and investment management firm based in Charleston, SC, focused on single-family build-to-rent (BTR) communities throughout the Southeast and the Midwest. The firm’s build-to-rent communities typically consist of 100-200 standalone single-family homes and townhomes, with full Class A amenities and managed by institutional third-party property management companies. The MCP executive team has developed, built, and managed over 9,000 units across the Southeast. For more information, visit www.materialcapitalpartners.com

