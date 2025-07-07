[U.S.] Supreme Court will decide whether states can ban transgender athletes

After allowing states to ban transgender medical care for minors, the Supreme Court agreed Thursday to decide whether states can exclude transgender females from girls’ and women’s sports teams. The ruling, due by next summer, could clear the way for President Donald Trump to require the sports bans in California and other states that oppose them.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.