Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,041 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 425,537 in the last 365 days.

Citing 'Diabolical' Investigation, John Eastman Asks Calif. Supreme Court to Reject His Disbarment

(Subscription required) In a 171-page filing with the high court Monday evening, the former Chapman University law school dean continued to insist he did nothing wrong when he argued in January 2021 that then-Vice President Mike Pence could halt the electoral vote count that would make Joe Biden president.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Citing 'Diabolical' Investigation, John Eastman Asks Calif. Supreme Court to Reject His Disbarment

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more